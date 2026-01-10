West Virginia vs. No. 22 Kansas Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 1-1) host the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-1) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for Noon EST and the action will be televised on FOX.

West Virginia captured its first league win Tuesday night against Cincinnati 62-60. Senior guard Honor Huff recorded his fourth 24-point game of the season, hitting 6-10 from three-point range, with a team-high eight rebounds. Senior forward Chance Moore produced his seventh double figure output with 14 points, and Treysen Eaglestaff came up with 10 big points.

Huff averages a team-best 17.1 points per game and his 60 made threes on the season ranks second in the country.

Moore is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.0 ppg and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game and senior forward Brenen Lorient rounds out a trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures at 10.1 ppg while corralling 5.5 rebounds per game.

Kansas fell to UCF in the Big 12 opener 81-75, marking the second consecutive season the Jayhawks lost a season opener after WVU ended a 33-year league opening KU winning streak last year.

The Jayhawks bounced back at home in a 104-100 overtime win against TCU. Freshman guard Darryn Peterson led all scorers with a career and game-high 32 points, despite not playing in OT due to cramps. Senior guard Tre White put in 22 points while senior guard Melvin Council Jr, produced 18 points and sophomore forward Flory Bidunga recorded 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Although he’s only appeared in six games due to lingering injuries, Peterson leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.5 ppg.

White is second on the team in scoring (15.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg). His 22 points against the Horned Frogs matched a season-high in the loss to No. 5 Duke earlier in the season. In 15 appearances, he’s reached double figures in 13 contests.

Bidunga is averaging a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game while ranking third on the team in scoring at 14.3 ppg. He has five double doubles on the season. He notched a career-high 25 points against Princeton and snagged a personal best 14 rebounds versus Syracuse.

Council leads the team in assists, averaging 5.1 apg and rounds out the four Jayhawks averaging double figures at 13.7 ppg.

Kansas leads the all-time series 21-8. West Virginia is 7-4 at home against the Jayhawks.

