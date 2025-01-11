How to Watch No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State
The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1) meet the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-2, 3-1) for the 29th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Series History
West Virginia leads 15-13
Last Meeting: OSU 68, No. 24 WVU 61 (Feb. 27, 2024, Stillwater, OK)
When: Saturday, January 11
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma, Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)
Tip-off: 3:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Adam Hildebrandt & Latricia Trammell
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Oklahoma State features three scoring in double figures, led by Micah Gray at 15.1 points per game. Stailee Heard (14.7) and Anna Gret Asi (12.2) also average double-figure scoring. Heard leads the Cowgirls in rebounds (8.3) and steals (1.5) while Jadyn Wooten’s 3.8 assists leads the team.
- The Cowgirls have opened conference play to a 3-1 record with wins over Iowa State, Baylor and Cincinnati and their lone loss to Kansas at home. OSU is 10-1 at home this season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (18.9), junior guard Jordan Harrison (14.6) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (13.0) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly is the 4th leading scorer in the Big 12. Harrison’s 5.1 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 8th in the conference. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game which ranks 6th in the Big 12 while Quinerly’s 3.1 steals per game ranks first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Watson (45), Quinerly (44) and Harrison (30), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 29 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 29+ steals through 13 games. The Mountaineers’ 14.7 steals per game are the best in the Big 12 and 3rd nationally.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, to average 25.8 per game. The mark ranks 4th in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in four games, including a season-high 44. WVU holds a +9.73 turnover margin which is the top mark in the conference.
- West Virginia is averaging 81.9 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 30.7 points.
- Quinerly currently sits 11th in points at 1,628, and behind Hall of Famer Liz Repella (2008-11) with 1,641. She is 6th in steals with 275 and sits just three away from cracking the top five with Maria Tchobanova (1996-99) who has 278.