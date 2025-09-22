WVU Women's Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule Unveiled
The Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Athletics announce the released of the 2025-26 league schedule on Monday.
The Mountaineers will meet three Big 12 opponents for a home and home this season - Cincinnati, TCU and UCF and face the remaining 12 conference foes once, split evenly, six at home and six on the road. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.
West Virginia opens Big 12 action at home on Sunday, Dec. 21, against Houston.
The Mountaineers then travels for a two-game road trip starting with Kansas on Thursday, Jan. 1, inside Allen Fieldhouse in a New Year's Day showdown before heading down the road to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Sunday, Jan. 4.
West Virginia returns home three days later to battle Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Next, WVU treks to Iowa State for a weekend matchup against Texas Tech before returning on the road with a trip to Ames, Iowa, for a game against Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum.
The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for a matchup with defending Big 12 Champion TCU.
A quick trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 18, sees the Mountaineers taking on Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena.
WVU hosts Arizona State for a midweek matchup against Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 21, before taking part in two straight road games in Utah. West Virginia opens the swing on Saturday, Jan 24, when they take on BYU. Three days later, the Mountaineers squares off with Utah.
WVU opens February with a home contest against Baylor on Sunday, Feb. 1, before making the journey to Boulder (CO) for a clash with Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 4, inside the CU Events Center.
West Virginia then stays home for its first and only two-game homestand of the conference slate. WVU first welcomes Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 7, then takes on UCF on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
The Mountaineers head out to the Lone Star State for their second matchup of the season with TCU. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15.
A meeting with Oklahoma State inside the WVU Coliseum is set for Sunday, Feb. 22.
WVU closes out the road portion of its schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 25, with a trip to Orlando, Florida, in a contest with UCF.
West Virginia is set to conclude its 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, March 1, against Cincinnati inside the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers open postseason play from March 4-8/9, for the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Game times and additional broadcast information, including TV designations, will be announced at a later date.
2025-26 WVU Women’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 3 Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov. 7 Kent State
Nov. 11 Temple
Nov. 14 Duke
Nov. 20 Appalachian State
Nov. 24 McNeese State (Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship / Nassau, The Bahamas)
Nov. 26 Ohio State or Belmont (Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship / Nassau, The Bahamas)
Dec. 1 Villanova
Dec. 5 Meryhurst
Dec. 8 Texas Southern
Dec. 11 Georgia Tech
Dec. 14 at Texas A&M
Dec. 21 Houston
Jan. 1 at Kansas
Jan. 4 at Kansas State
Jan. 7 Texas Tech
Jan. 11 at Iowa State
Jan. 14 TCU
Jan 18 at Cincinnati
Jan. 21 Arizona State
Jan. 24 at BYU
Jan. 27 at Utah
Feb. 1 Baylor
Feb. 4 at Colorado
Feb. 7 Arizona
Feb. 11 UCF
Feb. 15 at TCU
Feb. 22 Oklahoma State
Feb. 25 at UCF
Mar. 1 Cincinnati
