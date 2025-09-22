Mountaineers Now

WVU Women's Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule Unveiled

The Mountaineers open the league schedule at home against Houston

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard Syndey Shaw
West Virginia University guard Syndey Shaw / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Big 12 Conference and the West Virginia University Department of Athletics announce the released of the 2025-26 league schedule on Monday.

The Mountaineers will meet three Big 12 opponents for a home and home this season - Cincinnati, TCU and UCF and face the remaining 12 conference foes once, split evenly, six at home and six on the road. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

West Virginia opens Big 12 action at home on Sunday, Dec. 21, against Houston.

The Mountaineers then travels for a two-game road trip starting with Kansas on Thursday, Jan. 1, inside Allen Fieldhouse in a New Year's Day showdown before heading down the road to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Sunday, Jan. 4.

West Virginia returns home three days later to battle Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Next, WVU treks to Iowa State for a weekend matchup against Texas Tech before returning on the road with a trip to Ames, Iowa, for a game against Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum.

The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for a matchup with defending Big 12 Champion TCU.

A quick trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 18, sees the Mountaineers taking on Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena.

WVU hosts Arizona State for a midweek matchup against Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 21, before taking part in two straight road games in Utah. West Virginia opens the swing on Saturday, Jan 24, when they take on BYU. Three days later, the Mountaineers squares off with Utah.

WVU opens February with a home contest against Baylor on Sunday, Feb. 1, before making the journey to Boulder (CO) for a clash with Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 4, inside the CU Events Center.

West Virginia then stays home for its first and only two-game homestand of the conference slate. WVU first welcomes Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 7, then takes on UCF on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The Mountaineers head out to the Lone Star State for their second matchup of the season with TCU. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15.

A meeting with Oklahoma State inside the WVU Coliseum is set for Sunday, Feb. 22.

WVU closes out the road portion of its schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 25, with a trip to Orlando, Florida, in a contest with UCF.

West Virginia is set to conclude its 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, March 1, against Cincinnati inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers open postseason play from March 4-8/9, for the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Game times and additional broadcast information, including TV designations, will be announced at a later date.

2025-26 WVU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 3 Purdue Fort Wayne

Nov. 7 Kent State

Nov. 11 Temple

Nov. 14 Duke

Nov. 20 Appalachian State

Nov. 24 McNeese State (Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship / Nassau, The Bahamas)

Nov. 26 Ohio State or Belmont (Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship / Nassau, The Bahamas)

Dec. 1 Villanova

Dec. 5 Meryhurst

Dec. 8 Texas Southern

Dec. 11 Georgia Tech

Dec. 14 at Texas A&M

Dec. 21 Houston

Jan. 1 at Kansas

Jan. 4 at Kansas State

Jan. 7 Texas Tech

Jan. 11 at Iowa State

Jan. 14 TCU

Jan 18 at Cincinnati

Jan. 21 Arizona State

Jan. 24 at BYU

Jan. 27 at Utah

Feb. 1 Baylor

Feb. 4 at Colorado

Feb. 7 Arizona

Feb. 11 UCF

Feb. 15 at TCU

Feb. 22 Oklahoma State

Feb. 25 at UCF

Mar. 1 Cincinnati

