JJ Quinerly Selected to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly was named to the 2025 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive season she has appeared on the midseason watch list.
Quinerly, the reigning Big 12 Conference Defensive player of the year, is averaging a league-best 3.4 steals per game to go with her team-high 19.0 points per game.
The Norfolk, Virginia, native has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in five of the 11 Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself second in the league in scoring at 20.1 ppg to go with a conference-best 3.9 steals per game.
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Lauren Betts – UCLA
Talaysia Cooper - Tennessee
Rori Harmon – Texas
Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame
Ayoka Lee - Kansas State
Rayah Marshall – USC
Megan McConnell – Duquesne
Aneesah Morrow – LSU
Khamil Pierre – Vanderbilt
Sedona Prince - TCU
JJ Quinerly - West Virginia
Taylor Thierry - Ohio State
Makayla Timpson - Florida State
JuJu Watkins – USC
Serah Williams - Wisconsin