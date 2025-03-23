JJ Quinerly Surpasses 2,000 Career Points
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly hit a career milestone in the first round of the NCAA tournament in the 78-59 against Columbia on Saturday.
The senior finished with 27 points, to surpass 2,000 career points, and currently sits third on the program's all-time scoring list with 2,008 points in125 games.
“I think it’s an amazing accomplishment,” Quinerly said. “I think I’ve dreamed of scoring 2,000 points probably my whole life. So, just seeing it happen and then being where I’m at with these group of girls and the coach I have right now, I love it.”
Quinerly needed 19 points to hit the target and in the third quarter, she accomplished the feat, crossing up sophomore Riley Weiss, driving to the basket and hitting a floater in the lane.
“I knew I needed 19 but I wasn’t really thinking about it, I just shot it,” Quinerly said.
The Norfolk, Virginia, native set a program record and added seven assists and four rebounds.
“If we had a Mount Rushmore, JJ Quinerly should be on that list,” WVU head coach Mark Kellogg said. “I think she is solidifying herself with the steals, and the points, and the loyalty and staying for four years in an era where that’s very unlikely, especially through three coaching changes. Normally, kids transfer three times, not stay through three coaches. So, really, really proud of her.”
“We celebrated her a little bit in the locker room because of the accomplishment,” Kellogg added.
Quinerly and the Mountaineers are back in action Monday in the second round of the NCAA tournament against North Carolina Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the contest will broadcast on ESPN2.
WVU Women’s Basketball Career Scoring Leaders
Cathy Parson (1980-83) – 2,113
Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) – 2,061
JJ Quinerly (2022-25) – 2,008
