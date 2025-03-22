West Virgina Crushes Arizona to Even the Series
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia junior Sam White was 3-5 at the plate with five RBI and senior Jace Rinehart was two-for-four with a solo home run and a double to lead the Mountaineers (19-2, 2-1) past the Arizona Wildcats (17-5, 4-1) Saturday afternoon 11-3 to even the series.
Arizona junior Brendan Summerhill hit a leadoff double into the gap in left-centerfield in the top of the first inning and junior Mason White pulled a one-out RBI double down the right field line for the early 1-0 Wildcat lead.
The Wildcats added a run in the second when senior Tommy Splaine worked a leadoff walk, and advance to second on a line drive single from senior Richie Morales and Arizona was up 2-0.
West Virginia tied the game in the bottom of the third after Chase Swain reached on an errant throw from third and Kresser made it to second on a ground ball to second and no one was there to cover for an attempted double play before junior Sam White smacked a two-RBI double to left-center, tying the game at two.
Tommy Splaine reclaimed the Arizona lead in the top of the fourth with a leadoff homerun.
Senior Jace Rinehart evened the game in the bottom of the frame, clubbing the 1-1 pitch 406 feet for the leadoff home run. Then, the Mountaineers claimed their first lead and opened the game up. With the bases loaded, senior Brodie Kresser hit a short line drive up the middle that bounced off second base into right field for a pair of RBI.
West Virginia would reload the bases and Arizona head coach Chip Hale called out to his bullpen for senior right-hander Raul Garayzar. White stepped to the plate and on the drove a base clearing double off the right-centerfield wall to cap a seven-run fourth inning and give the Mountaineers a 9-3 advantage.
In the seventh, Rinehart hit a leadoff double and junior Skylar King followed with a hard ground ball down the right field line for an RBI double, and senior Grant Hussey snuck a line drive through the right side for an RBI single as the Mountaineers stretched the lead to eight, 11-3.
Senior right-hander Reese Bassinger threw 5.1 scoreless innings and notched eight strikeouts on the day as the West Virginia took the 11-3 decision.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Number One Thing West Virginia Must Prioritize in Basketball Coaching Search
Can Wren Baker's Promise to Underclassmen Change Transfer Thoughts?
Chester Frazier Still Feels a Certain Way About WVU Being Excluded From NCAA Tournament