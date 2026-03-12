Badgers in the NFL Tracker: Every Wisconsin Star Signing a New Contract in 2026 Free Agency
NFL free agency began on Monday, and like in most leagues, there are a flurry of initial signings for the most coveted players available. Among those players were a handful of former Wisconsin Badgers.
Most of these players all play the positions you would expect to see thrive in the NFL. The 'O-Line U' and 'LB-U' monikers for Wisconsin continue to show in the NFL. The under-appreciated and dying position of fullback also has a Badger representative.
The Badgers don't have those titles by mistake; they've earned them, and they are translating into large investments by NFL teams. From a blockbuster deal in the New Orleans to a pair of Badgers joining forces in Los Angeles under Jim Harbaugh, the numbers attached to these signings show that there is still respect with the Wisconsin football name.
1. OC Tyler Biadasz - Los Angeles Chargers
The former Wisconsin star lineman was released from the Washington Commanders and signed a lucrative 3-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers before the opening of free agency. The deal makes Biadasz a top-10 paid center in the league.
2. FB Alec Ingold - Los Angeles Chargers
After entering the NFL as an UDFA, Ingold has quickly become one of the best fullbacks in the league. After being released by Miami, Ingold quickly found a home with the Chargers, who put a heavy emphasis on the run under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
3. OG David Edwards - New Orleans Saints
After spending the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, David Edwards cashed in as a free agent, inking a 4-year, $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints to shore up the team's offensive line. The deal makes him a top-20 paid player at his position.
4. LB Leo Chenal - Washington Commanders
Chenal played four seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls. The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker earned a 3-year, $24.75 million deal with the Washington Commanders.
There are still more Badgers available, so be sure to check back here to stay up-to-date on all the latest news on Wisconsin free agency signings.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman