Badgers in the NFL Tracker: Every Wisconsin Star Signing a New Contract in 2026 Free Agency

NFL free agency began on Monday, and like in most leagues, there are a flurry of initial signings for the most coveted players available. Among those players were a handful of former Wisconsin Badgers.

Most of these players all play the positions you would expect to see thrive in the NFL. The 'O-Line U' and 'LB-U' monikers for Wisconsin continue to show in the NFL. The under-appreciated and dying position of fullback also has a Badger representative.

The Badgers don't have those titles by mistake; they've earned them, and they are translating into large investments by NFL teams. From a blockbuster deal in the New Orleans to a pair of Badgers joining forces in Los Angeles under Jim Harbaugh, the numbers attached to these signings show that there is still respect with the Wisconsin football name.

1. OC Tyler Biadasz - Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former Wisconsin star lineman was released from the Washington Commanders and signed a lucrative 3-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers before the opening of free agency. The deal makes Biadasz a top-10 paid center in the league.

2. FB Alec Ingold - Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) attempts to catch the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After entering the NFL as an UDFA, Ingold has quickly become one of the best fullbacks in the league. After being released by Miami, Ingold quickly found a home with the Chargers, who put a heavy emphasis on the run under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

3. OG David Edwards - New Orleans Saints

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After spending the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, David Edwards cashed in as a free agent, inking a 4-year, $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints to shore up the team's offensive line. The deal makes him a top-20 paid player at his position.

4. LB Leo Chenal - Washington Commanders

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chenal played four seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls. The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker earned a 3-year, $24.75 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

There are still more Badgers available, so be sure to check back here to stay up-to-date on all the latest news on Wisconsin free agency signings.