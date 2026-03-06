The fullback is a dying breed in the NFL, but former Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Alec Ingold is trying to keep the position alive.

The new regime with the Miami Dolphins doesn't see him as part of their future plans though, releasing the former Pro Bowl player on Friday ahead of NFL free agency next week.

The #Dolphins and 2023 Pro Bowl FB Alec Ingold are parting ways, sources tell The Insiders. The three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and team captain had discussions with Miami about a new deal but he will be released and free to sign with a team as soon as today. pic.twitter.com/xGbobcTJF5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2026

The Wisconsin-native went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, starting his career with the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Dolphins in 2022.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 as a key blocker in head coach Mike McDaniels' running game that led the NFL in touchdowns and yards per carry.

Ingold was an all-state quarterback growing up in the Green Bay area and had originally committed to play that position at Northern Illinois before coming to the Badgers.

He began his college career playing linebacker before injuries at running back made the coaching staff decide to put him in the backfield.

He scored 17 rushing touchdowns across his four years at Wisconsin and added four more as a receiver.

Ingold carried the ball only twice this year in Miami, but he played the third most snaps of any fullback in the NFL this season.

Classy Alec Ingold says thanks pic.twitter.com/bmm71XGwLz — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 6, 2026

Only nine true fullbacks saw the field on offense across the league in 2026, fewer and fewer teams use backfield blockers or choose to put a tight end at the position instead.

He was set to cost the Dolphins $5 million against their salary cap this season.

Ingold should have interest as a top fullback option available this offseason, but the number of potential landing spots is small.

He's not likely to command a contract close to the three-year, $12 million deal he had last signed with Miami.