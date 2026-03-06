Former Wisconsin Badgers Pro Bowl Fullback Released By NFL Team Ahead of Free Agency
In this story:
The fullback is a dying breed in the NFL, but former Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Alec Ingold is trying to keep the position alive.
The new regime with the Miami Dolphins doesn't see him as part of their future plans though, releasing the former Pro Bowl player on Friday ahead of NFL free agency next week.
The Wisconsin-native went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, starting his career with the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Dolphins in 2022.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 as a key blocker in head coach Mike McDaniels' running game that led the NFL in touchdowns and yards per carry.
Related: 3 Former Wisconsin Badgers Are Ranked Among Top Upcoming NFL Free Agents
Ingold was an all-state quarterback growing up in the Green Bay area and had originally committed to play that position at Northern Illinois before coming to the Badgers.
He began his college career playing linebacker before injuries at running back made the coaching staff decide to put him in the backfield.
He scored 17 rushing touchdowns across his four years at Wisconsin and added four more as a receiver.
Ingold carried the ball only twice this year in Miami, but he played the third most snaps of any fullback in the NFL this season.
Only nine true fullbacks saw the field on offense across the league in 2026, fewer and fewer teams use backfield blockers or choose to put a tight end at the position instead.
He was set to cost the Dolphins $5 million against their salary cap this season.
Ingold should have interest as a top fullback option available this offseason, but the number of potential landing spots is small.
He's not likely to command a contract close to the three-year, $12 million deal he had last signed with Miami.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.