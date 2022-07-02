Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Beau Allen retires from the NFL

Beau Allen announced on Friday that he is walking away from the game of football after seven years in the NFL.

It is hard to find a more likable former Wisconsin Badgers player than Beau Allen. 

A four-year contributor at UW, Allen concluded his NFL career on Friday, announcing his retirement from football at the age of 30. 

Allen took to social media to make his announcement and included a heartfelt message to fans while reflecting on his career:

A seven-year veteran in the NFL, Allen saw action in 90 NFL games with three separate teams, with most of his time coming with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded 117 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks during his time in the league.

A native of Minnesota, the highlight of Beau Allen's career came in 2018 when he had two tackles in Super Bowl LII, helping the Eagles win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Allen's long hair and outgoing persona made him a fan favorite everywhere he played, including in college at Wisconsin.

A 6-foot-3 defensive tackle, Allen played during the transition between Bret Bielema and Gary Andersen, shifting his role in the defense along the way from 2010 to 2014. He started multiple seasons with the Badgers and tallied 94 tackles, 15 of which went for a loss, and eight sacks during his career at Wisconsin. He played in 50 total games and would go on to be a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Best of luck to Beau as he enters life after football.

Defensive lineman Beau Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles (Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
