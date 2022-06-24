Wisconsin football assistant coach profiles: defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej

The Wisconsin Badgers football coaching staff underwent an uncharacteristically high amount of change since the team beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 30.

With several new coaches on the staff, and multiple retained coaches shifting responsibilities, All Badgers will spend the next week providing an overview of each position coach on head coach Paul Chryst's coaching staff.

Switching back to the defensive side of the ball, we move on to the defensive line and assistant coach Ross Kolodziej.

Wisconsin defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej speaking with members of the defensive line during spring practice. Matt Belz, All Badgers

Name: Ross Kolodziej

Role: Defensive line coach

Hometown: Stevens Point, Wisconsin

High School: Stevens Point Area High School (SPASH)

Alma mater: University of Wisconsin

Years at Wisconsin: Kolodziej is entering his second season as the defensive line coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, but he has been a staff member dating back to 2015.

Previous coaching experience: After his career in the NFL, Kolodziej returned to Wisconsin as a graduate assistant in 2012, working with the defensive line. He followed Paul Chryst to Pittsburgh as an assistant strength coach in 2013, before eventually taking over as the head strength coach for Pitt in 2014.

Kolodziej would proceed to coach the lead the Wisconsin strength and conditioning program for Paul Chryst from 2015 to 2020, before transitioning over to coach the defensive line before the 2021 season.

Playing career: Kolodziej was a multi-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers as a player, and was part of the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams. Kolodziej started 45 career games for the Badgers, was later drafted by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Kolodziej would go on to play in the NFL for seven seasons, playing for the Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings. He also spent multiple seasons in the United Football League.

Ross Kolodziej sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady back in 2004. Craig Melvin-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruiter: Ross Kolodziej has quickly found his footing as a recruiter for the Badgers, despite the majority of his coaching experience taking place as a strength coach.

Entering only his second season as a recruiter, Kolodziej was involved in flipping 2022 signee Tristan Monday from Arizona, and bringing in South Carolina defensive lineman Curt Neal over Ohio State. In the 2023 recruiting class, Kolodziej has already added Illinois d-lineman Roderick Pierce and has the Badgers in the running for several other key targets, namely California three-star Ashton Sanders and Chicago nose tackle Jamel Howard. Both players will make their college decisions this summer, and Wisconsin is a top contender for each.

Coaching trends: Ross Kolodziej has made some important changes to the defensive line since taking over prior to last season. Previously, the Wisconsin defensive lines' role was to eat up blocks to open lanes for the linebackers to pursue the football. However, Kolodziej and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard allowed the defensive line more freedom and tasked the group with applying more pressure on the quarterback in 2021.

As a result, the Wisconsin defense was best in the nation in rush defense a year ago, and saw a nice uptick in tackles for loss and sacks on a per game basis, from the defensive line compared to 2020.

He played a key role in helping develop defensive end Matt Henningsen, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos a couple of months ago, and current Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton is already generating draft buzz for next season.

Three miscellaneous facts:

A weight room warrior during his days as a player, Kolodziej also participated in track and field during his time in Madison and was part of back-to-back track Big Ten Championship teams.

Kolodziej won consecutive UFL Championships with the Las Vegas Locomotives, where he was a team captain.

During his time in the NFL, Kolodziej started in 19 career games and recorded 54 total tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles as a defensive tackle.

