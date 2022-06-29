Three-star OL Christopher Terek is commitment No. 13 for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to stay red hot in the month of June on the recruiting trail.

After picking up a commitment from three-star nose tackle Jamel Howard on Sunday evening, the Badgers added another significant piece to their 2023 recruiting class from the state of Illinois on Wednesday.

Three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Twitter just days after an official visit to Iowa.

Terek is commitment No. 13 for the Badgers in the 2023 cycle, and the Glen Ellyn native represents the fifth player from Illinois in the class and the third committed player from Glenbard West High School dating back to 2000. Running back Sam Brodner (2016) was the most recent player from the western Chicago suburban high school.

He took an official visit to Madison at the beginning of the month and opted to commit to Wisconsin after taking additional official visits to Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. Terek held several other Power-5 offers, including Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.

Iowa was considered the favorite for Terek throughout the recruiting process, so the fact that Wisconsin closed out his recruitment over the Hawkeyes and heavy interest from Michigan makes him one of the top additions in the class to date.

His official visit over the weekend of June 3 was his second trip to Madison of the year, as Terek was also on campus for a spring practice back in April. Following his unofficial visit in the spring, Terek told All Badgers that "the intensity of the practice was awesome! It was super fast-paced, and the offensive line was working."

A three-star prospect according to both 247 Sports and Rivals, Terek ranks as a consensus top-60 offensive tackle and is considered the No. 9 player in Illinois for 2023 by Rivals. He is the second offensive line commit in the class, joining Arizona guard prospect James Durand. His primary recruiter was offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who has now led the charge for three commits in the 2023 class.

At 6-foot-6 and weighing 295 pounds, Terek is primarily a tackle prospect for most schools, but he is athletic enough to also inside at guard at the next level. He moves well and gets tremendous push as a run blocker, two aspects of his game that translate nicely to Wisconsin's downhill rushing attack. Overall, his tenacity and ability to drive his man make him a tremendous fit for Bob Bostad's coaching, and he looks like the type of high-upside linemen that the Badgers have thrived with in the past.

With two offensive linemen now committed, all eyes turn to tackle prospect Joe Crocker, who is also very interested in Wisconsin. Crocker released a top-3 that included the Badgers, as well as Michigan State and Mississippi State on Monday night. Crocker and Terek were in Madison together for official visits, so it will be interesting to see if Terek's commitment helps sway Crocker towards the Badgers or if it closes the door on adding another offensive linemen.

With the addition of Terek, Wisconsin is now No. 28 of the 247 Sports team rankings in 2023, good for No. 8 in the Big Ten.

The full list of commits in the 2023 recruiting class now stands at:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.