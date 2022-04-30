Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss drafted by the LA Rams

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss was the final pick in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

After being a multi-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers, Logan Bruss has moved on to play professionally. 

On Friday, the former Wisconsin offensive lineman was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams with pick No. 104, the final selection of the night. He joins fellow Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards in LA. 

The versatile offensive lineman is capable of playing either guard or tackle at the next level, and he represents the second Wisconsin player picked of the weekend, joining Leo Chenal who was picked just minutes before.

As a senior in 2021, Bruss was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection, and he finished his career at Wisconsin playing in 41 games with 34 starts (25 at right tackle and six at right guard).

Congratulations to Logan, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

  • Name: Logan Bruss
  • Position: offensive guard/tackle
  • Jersey number: No. 60
  • Hometown: Kimberly, Wisconsin
  • High school: Kimberly High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Industrial Engineering
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 316 pounds
  • Arms: 33 1/8"
  • Hands: 10 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 5.32
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.55
  • 3-cone: 7.57
  • Broad jump: 112"
  • Vertical jump: 31"

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss drafted by the LA Rams

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt Belz12 minutes ago
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: wide receiver position overview

By Matt Belz7 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers to Watch: DL, LBs
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new scholarship offers handed out

By Matt Belz13 hours ago
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: tight end position overview

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wofford guard Max Klesmit (Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Watch] Wisconsin men's basketball recruiting and transfer portal news

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Badgers in the NFL: Wisconsin 2022 NFL Draft primer

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Recruiting

Wisconsin football lands a walk-on commitment from 2022 cornerback Lee Hutton

By Matt BelzApr 27, 2022