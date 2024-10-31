Packers' AJ Dillon remembers Wisconsin recruitment as 'most boring visit ever'
Packers running back AJ Dillon is currently recovering from a season-ending neck injury, but that gives him plenty of time to talk about his high school recruitment back in the 2017 class cycle.
On the latest episode of his Toonen to Dillon podcast podcast, he talked about his recruitment out of high school and he remembers the Wisconsin Badgers' interest very fondly. In fact, he read the letter he received after his unofficial visit.
"We are sorry that you didn't enjoy your visit. You would be our one and only running back and No. 1 priority," the letter said. "Sorry again for the visit."
Dillon was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He originally committed to Michigan before flipping to Boston College on Early National Signing Day. His visit to Madison wasn't an "official" visit, but there was some real interest alongside Notre Dame as well.
"I am there as a high school kid, bro, and all we did is we went to Buffalo Wild Wings," Dillon said. "Most boring visit I've ever been on. Ever. Now I love Wisconsin and every time I go down to Madison I have so much fun."
A recruit named Jonathan Taylor wound up being the running back to commit to Wisconsin in that cycle and he went on to become one of the best players in program history and a two-time Doak Walker Award winner. Dillon had a successful career at Boston College and now he has seemingly adopted Wisconsin as his second home, so it has worked out for both parties.