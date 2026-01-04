New Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks coach picks up intriguing young transfer CB

The Wisconsin Badgers capped off the second day of the two-week transfer portal window by adding another young cornerback to add to its secondary.

Former Oklahoma State corner Eric Fletcher committed to Wisconsin and its new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples on Saturday night.

Fletcher was pursued by Florida and Arkansas in the portal, according to an earlier report. He had an official visit to Wisconsin before committing.

The 6-foot-1, Florida native has three years of eligibility remaining.

He's the fourth player to commit to the Badgers out of the transfer portal, joining RB Abu Sama, Safety Carson Van Dinter and Tight End Jacob Harris.

BREAKING: Former Oklahoma State Cornerback Eric Fletcher has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me.



The 6'1, 185 lb CB chose the Badgers over Clemson, Texas A&M, Georgia, & Pitt among others.



He will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/L0Hc0uAXyC — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 4, 2026

Wisconsin Badgers add unproven CB to its near-empty cornerbacks room

Fletcher began his college career at East Carolina, where he appeared in three games and redshirted. At Oklahoma State, Fletcher broke iinto the cornerbacks rotation as a redshirt freshman.

Fewest yards allowed per coverage snap, Big 12 CBs:



LaDainian Fields, Oklahoma State: 0.18

Rodney Bimage Jr., Arizona State: 0.21

Jontez Williams, Iowa State: 0.29

Reggie Bush II, Baylor: 0.49

Jalen Todd, Kansas: 0.55

Eric Fletcher, Oklahoma State: 0.56

John Curry, Texas Tech:… pic.twitter.com/exyripq3xu — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 24, 2025

He played 20 or more snaps in each of the Cowboys' final eight games, but didn't log a start, according to Pro Football Foacus.

Fletcher didn't miss a tackle on the season and finished with a 68.3 defensive grade, per PFF. He made 11 tackles and broke up three passes.

Now, he'll compete with a slew of young talents in the Badgers secondary as part of a unit that will likely continue to add pieces throughout the transfer portal window.

“I bring a killer mentality. I can’t wait to play with this defense.” Eric Fletcher tells @Badger247



“I don’t care who is in front of me and I’m going to make the defense better.” — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) January 4, 2026

Wisconsin its only upper classmen cornerbacks this offseason, with D'Yoni Hill and Ricardo Hallman graduating and starting nickelback Geimere Latimer entering the portal.

The Badgers have just two other corners with game experience, rising redshirt sophomore Omillio Agard (21 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1 INT in 11 games) and rising sophomore Cairo Skanes (5 tackles in 80 snaps. Agard, is likely a shoo-in starter for the upcoming season.

Behind those two stand a pair of redshirt freshmen in Jahmare Washington and Jai'Mier Scott.

