Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL: Preseason Week 1 overview

With nearly 40 players from the University of Wisconsin pushing for spots on NFL rosters this season, this past week represented a key opportunity for former Wisconsin Badgers to showcase their talents as part of Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Several former Badgers put together big performances to elevate their standing on their team heading into the first round of roster cuts, while another former Wisconsin player signed a new deal as a result of roster movements.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the notable news from the first week of preseason play across the NFL for former Badgers.

LB Joe Schobert signs with the Denver Broncos

While not technically part of the preseason play, former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert was signed by the Denver Broncos on Monday to add depth at this position.

A former standout with the Badgers, Schobert has put together a good career in the NFL and is now entering his seventh season in the league. He has made 80 NFL starts in that time, playing with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schobert started 16 games last year with the Steelers and recorded 112 tackles, his fifth-straight season with at least 100 tackles.

During his time at Wisconsin, Schobert made 28 starts and finished with 172 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. He earned second-team AP All-American honors as a senior and also won Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.

He is now the fifth former Wisconsin player on the Broncos, joining:

RB Melvin Gordon

QB Russell Wilson

DL Matt Henningsen

CB Faion Hicks

Jack Sanborn earns MVP honors in preseason debut

Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn put together a huge performance on Saturday for the Chicago Bears.

Working with the reserves, Sanborn had a key interception and also recovered a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the day Sanborn finished with seven tackles as well, and was seen working with the second-team group at practice today according to reports out of Bears camp.

His chances of not only making the roster in Chicago and potentially finding playing time increased dramatically based on his performance.

Danny Davis scores a touchdown for Green Bay

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis also had a standout performance for the Packers over the weekend.

Davis hooked up with Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love for a 33-yard touchdown reception, and ultimately finished the game with 45 total receiving yards.

Based on his preseason performance in Week 1 and his strong camp thus far, Davis is a candidate to potentially make the practice squad with the Packers and has generated some early buzz.

Kendric Pryor has a big day for the Bengals

Kendric Pryor had a huge day with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The former Wisconsin wide receiver was targeted seven times on the day and led the team in receptions with four and yards with 89 to go along with a touchdown.

Pryor is attempting to make the Bengals roster this season, and his performance definitely increases those odds.

He had a pair of really impressive catches, and his head coach called him the most improved player since the spring. Not bad a bad day for the undrafted wide receiver from Wisconsin.

Leo Chenal records team-high seven tackles

Third-round draft pick Leo Chenal put together a strong performance for the Kansas City Chiefs this week as well.

The former Wisconsin linebacker led the Chiefs in tackles with seven and also added two tackles for loss.

Chenal has been working with the first-team defense in Kansas City, and his play on Saturday will only increase his chances of landing a starting role this year.

While Jack Sanborn clearly had the better day in the head-to-head battle, Chenal played well in the losing effort.

Jake Ferguson has three receptions

Jake Ferguson was recently listed as the No. 2 tight end in Dallas on the team's unofficial depth chart, and he saw plenty of game action for the Cowboys in their preseason opener.

Ferguson caught all three of his targets on the day and finished with 29 receiving yards. Each of those receptions came in the first half of play, likely signifying that he is indeed a lock to make the roster in year one.

Full list with snap counts and/or stats

NFC teams

J.J. Watt - Arizona Cardinals - did not play

Jack Sanborn - Chicago Bears - seven tackles, one INT, one FR in 26 snaps

Tyler Biadasz - Dallas Cowboys - 15 snaps

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys - three receptions for 29 yards, 30 snaps

Quintez Cephus - Detroit Lions - did not play

Danny Davis - Green Bay Packers - two receptions for 45 yards with a TD, 24 snaps

Cole Van Lanen - Green Bay Packers - 25 snaps

Logan Bruss - Los Angeles Rams - 46 snaps

Caesar Williams - Los Angeles Rams - 35 snaps

Rob Havenstein - Los Angeles Rams - did not play

David Edwards - Los Angeles Rams - did not play

Ryan Connelly - Minnesota Vikings - did not play

Zack Baun - New Orleans Saints - did not play

Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans Saints - did not play

TJ Edwards - Philadelphia Eagles - five snaps

Scott Nelson - Seattle Seahawks - three tackles, 28 snaps

Troy Fumagali - San Francisco 49ers - 28 snaps

Alex Erickson - Washington Commanders - two receptions for 56 yards, 25 snaps

AFC teams

Vince Biegel - Baltimore Ravens (injured)*

Corey Clement - Baltimore Ravens (was released by the team)*

Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens - did not play

Kendric Pryor - Cincinnati Bengals - four receptions for 89 yards with a TD, 30 snaps

Melvin Gordon - Denver Broncos - did not play

Russell Wison - Denver Broncos - did not play

Faion Hicks - Denver Broncos - two tackles, 48 snaps

Matt Henningsen - Denver Broncos - one tackle, 33 snaps

Dare Ogunbawale - Houston Texans - one reception for 8 yards, three snaps

Josh Seltzner - Indianapolis Colts - 25 snaps

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts - did not play

Beau Benzschawel - Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 snaps

Leo Chenal - Kansas City Chiefs - seven tackles, two tackles for loss, 33 snaps

Michael Dieter - Miami Dolphins - 11 snaps

Andrew Van Ginkel - Miami Dolphins - one tackle, 13 snaps

Alec Ingold - Miami Dolphins - did not play

Rachad Wildgoose - New York Jets - five tackles, 47 snaps

Isaiahh Loudermilk - Pittsburgh Steelers - 28 snaps

T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers - did not play

Derek Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers - did not play

