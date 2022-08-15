Wisconsin football No. 18 in the preseason AP Poll

A week after landing at No. 20 in the preseason Coaches Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will again open the 2022 season ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll.

The Associated Press released their preseason rankings on Monday, and the Badgers will begin the year as the No. 18 ranked team in the country.

Wisconsin began the last two seasons ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll but finished outside the top 25 each season. Last year the Badgers were just outside the final rankings with the second-most votes in the "others receiving votes" category.

The weekly poll is voted on by 62 sportswriters and broadcasters from across the country and is the longest-running poll in college football history, dating back to 1936.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams to make the preseason AP Poll, as Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State also landed inside the top 25. You can see where each Big Ten Conference team sits below:

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 8 Michigan

No. 15 Michigan State

No. 18 Wisconsin

Several other Big Ten teams were on the cusp of making the preseason rankings, as Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, and Purdue each made the "others receiving votes" category. Nebraska also received one vote in the top 25.

Here are how the rankings are split out by conference:

SEC (six teams) ACC (five teams) Big Ten (four teams) Big 12 (three teams) Pac 12 (three teams) AAC (two teams) Independent (Notre Dame and BYU)

The Wisconsin Badgers went 9-4 last season and are looking to win the Big Ten West after missing out on that distinction the past two years. Based on the AP Poll, the Badgers will face two ranked teams during the regular season.

You can see the entire preseason AP Poll below:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Wisconsin is in the middle of fall camp, preparing for the team's home opener against Illinois State on September 3. So far three practices have been available in their entirety for media members. You can read the practice breakdowns below:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.