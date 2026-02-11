Another Top-10 Stunner: Wisconsin delivers in overtime to shock No.8 Illinois, 92-90

The University of Wisconsin put itself in a position for a Quad-1 overtime road win over the weekend, only to let an official's call change the completion of the game.

Put in the same position three days later against a more talented team, the Badgers made sure to slam the door shut.

Doing it in typical Wisconsin fashion, erasing a double-digit deficit, Wisconsin delivered a 92-90 triumph in overtime against No.8 Illinois in front of a stunned State Farm Center crowd in Champaign on Tuesday.

It's the second top-10 victory this season for Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten), which rebounded from Saturday's 78-77 overtime disappointment at Indiana to make the winning plays down the stretch of the second half and overtime.

The Badgers pull off the upset against No. 8 Illinois 🔥 @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/g67CVUyTtL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2026

Nick Boyd scored 20 of his team-high 25 points after halftime to go along with five assists, two steals, and no turnovers.

John Blackwell delivered 24 points and four assists, two critical ones that set up three-pointers by Austin Rapp late in the second half to either tie or put UW ahead. Still working back to 100 percent after missing Saturday's game with an illness and fighting through cramps in overtime but delivered his biggest game of the season with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Nolan Winter's four points were his fewest since November 28, but his 11 rebounds and four offensive rebounds were pivotal in UW's comeback. Winter's last rebound came with 14 seconds left in overtime, extending a possession that led to Braeden Carrington (8 points) hitting two free throws to extend the lead to 91-87.

The Badgers attempted 16 more shots than Illinois, thanks in part to 14 offensive rebounds and just three turnovers.

UW had a 12-10 edge on second-chance points but turned 13 Illinois turnovers into 23 points for a +17 point advantage.

Keaton Wagler led all scorers with 34 points, but his game-winning three-pointer came up short at the buzzer, giving Illinois (20-5, 11-3) a second straight overtime loss.

You sure about that? pic.twitter.com/MsOjZlfI71 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 11, 2026

It didn't appear to be headed that way early in the second half after the Illini went on a 14-1 run that showcased their offense's strength by using size and speed to get to the paint and score at the rim and take advantage of mismatches to make open perimeter looks.

It wasn't nearly as easy for Wisconsin against Illinois' twin 7-foot centers. The Illini average 4.8 blocks per game, but the Ivisic brothers had four in just over two minutes on the run to deny the Badgers' easy offense at the rim.

Tomislav Ivisic had 19 points but only two coming after halftime, while Zvonimir had four points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and multiple goaltending violations.

UW missed 11 consecutive shots on Illinois' run, struggling so mightily that Blackwell and Carrington didn't draw iron on wide-open three-pointers.

But as they have done in their four previous games, the Badgers chipped away over the final 8:58.

Boyd scored five straight points to cut the lead to seven, a mini run that jolted the offense. UW suddenly started getting downhill and finishing at the rim, dribble penetration that opened up the perimeter.

That's how Rapp got open on his game-tying three-point shot with 2:19 remaining, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key after Blackwell penetrated into the lane and delivered the kick-out.

The same thing happened more than a minute later, when Rapp's three off Blackwell's assist gave UW an 81-80 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

Blackwell had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his hesitation three-pointer hit the side of the iron. He was more assertive in overtime, as his three-pointer in front of UW's bench was part of an 8-0 start in the extra session that kept UW ahead for the remainder of the game.

What it means: There's a toughness to this Wisconsin team that wasn't there during frustrating early season losses but it's certainly here now. What team can claim two better wins than the Badgers can with road wins at Michigan and at Illinois? I'll hang up and listen.



Star of the game: There are a lot of really good guards in the Big Ten, but it'll be a crime if Boyd is not on the conference's first team. Having scored in double figures in every game, Boyd registered his 15th 20-point game of the season and shined in another top-10 road game. Against Michigan and Illinois, Boyd has 47 pts on 51.4 percent shooting, 11 assists, three steals, and no turnovers.



Stat of the game: Illinois went 11-for-19 from the line, critical misses that impacted the game's outcome.



Reason to be Concerned: After a quick 5-0 Boyd run cut the deficit down to seven with 7:37 left, Wisconsin was primed to force a shot-clock violation when Aleksas Bieliauskas (7 points) made the critical error of flying at Illinois guard Jake Davis on a three-point shot and practically tackling him into the front row. Davis made all three free throws in what was a killer possession at the time.



Don’t overlook: Illinois didn't have 6-7 junior Andrej Stojakovic due to an ankle injury, putting a player who had averaged 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last two games on the bench.



What’s next: Wisconsin will play back-to-back top-10 opponents for the first time in 10 years when the Badgers host No.10 Michigan State at the Kohl Center Friday night. The Spartans (20-4, 10-3) broke a two-game losing streak with an 85-82 overtime victory over the Illini on Saturday.



Led by point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who has 18 double-digit games and 10 games with at least 10 assists, the Spartans have outshot 20 of their opponents this season because of their defense (fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency) and rebounding (third nationally in rebounding margin).



After losing eight straight games to the Spartans from February 2016 to January 2020, Wisconsin has won six of the last 10 meetings, including a victory in last year's Big Ten Tournament semifinals.



The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.





