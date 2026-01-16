Wisconsin Badgers guard Andrew Rohde learning the art of aggression

MADISON, Wis. - Andrew Rohde knew the baseline was open, but the University of Wisconsin senior guard had to be willing to put the ball on the court and go there.



A point guard by nature, Rohde has made his mark since transferring into the program this summer with his ball handling, passing, and defense, the little things that often go unnoticed or unchecked the next morning in the box score.



But making a hard cut and driving baseline with the ball in his hands, finishing at the rim for a three-point play in an important conference game at home? That's a play that Rohde is used to setting up for others, not one that he has typically taken for himself through 17 games for the Badgers.



"I've always been like that, a pass-first type of player," Rohde said. "It's a challenge sometimes looking for my own shot, but I'm learning and growing just like everybody else."

Rohde converted that second-half layup and made the ensuing free throw in Wisconsin's 80-72 win over UCLA on January 6, three of his 12 points that were the result of attacking the rim and being opportunistic. Those moves haven't happened often.



Rohde has been largely overshadowed in the scoring shuffle for Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten), outshone by the all-conference seasons being put together by starting guards Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, as well as the low-post production of Nolan Winter.



Entering Saturday afternoon's game against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) at the Kohl Center, Boyd and Blackwell are averaging 13.6 and 13.1 shots per game, respectively. Winter is next with 8.6 shots per game, effective since he's shooting 72.9 percent from two.



Rohde attempts only 5.4 per game, including just 1.8 two-point shots per contest.



In Wisconsin's two road wins at Michigan and Minnesota, Rohde scored three points each night in going a combined 2-for-7 from the floor. Six of his seven attempted shots were three-pointers, and he was the only starter to not attempt a field goal against the Gophers.



"I want him to be more aggressive," head coach Greg Gard said. "I want him to play like he did (against UCLA). We've got other guys on this team who are scoring and do that, but I don't want him to become a spectator. He can attack more, and that can help everybody else because it'll put him in more set-up positions. His ability to get to the paint, finish, distribute and disperse, he needs to be in an aggressive mindset. We need him to be like that more consistently."



It's being demanded of Rohde because good things happen when he's scoring. The Badgers are 3-0 in games where Rohde has reached double figures,



It's a mindset flip for Rohde, who has a strong point-guard, pass-first mentality from his years at St. Thomas and Virginia. It's so strong that he initially struggled during his sophomore season at Virginia when he was moved off the ball, only to get switched back to the point and thrive in his final season and a half.



Rohde wasn't blindsided by the Badgers recruiting Boyd, an experienced point guard who led two teams to the NCAA Tournament, because the staff shared their plan of using his size, length, and passing ability to create mismatches on the perimeter.



The chance to learn from Boyd and Blackwell was a huge selling point.



"When I was coming here with the transfer portal, I knew I'd be playing with some great guards," Rohde said. "I was just excited to learn off them and learn from them. It's been great. It's definitely been an adjustment, learning how to play off the ball and learning how to cut a little more. It's been great to learn for my game, just taking it to the next level and hopefully keep improving at that."



Gard and the staff have liked how Rohde has complemented Blackwell and Boyd in the starting lineup, giving Wisconsin a bigger guard who has the ability to pass, handle the ball, and get the Badgers into their offensive sets.



He pointed out two instances against the Bruins where Rohde's passing threaded the needle off a middle ball screen to a rolling forward, twice leading to production at the rim.



"Andrew has our best feel for playmaking for other people," Gard said. "His vision and willingness to pass is his best skill."



The next layer the staff wants isn't necessarily shooting more, but not passing up a good opportunity.



With Wisconsin holding a one-point lead with under three minutes to go, Rohde saw Braeden Carrington have a beat on an offensive rebound. Seeing no defender around him, Rohde backpedaled to the corner, waited for Carrington's pass, and calmly delivered a three-pointer that was a backbreaker in a potential season-altering win.



It was a reminder that it's OK to be selfish.



"I need to look to be aggressive as much as I can, get to the rim, make plays, and make passes," Rohde said. "Just letting it come to me, not try to force anything, knowing my role to help my team."

