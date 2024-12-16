AP Poll: Where does Wisconsin basketball rank following win over Iowa?
Despite getting back on track with a win over Butler, the Wisconsin basketball team dropped out of the latest AP Poll Top 25.
After starting the year 8-0, the Badgers neared the Top 10 of the rankings. However, three consecutive losses sent them spiraling down.
That included losses to Michigan, Marquette and Illinois, with two of those three in the rankings.
Wisconsin will try to keep the momentum going when the take on Detroit Mercy to both conclude non-conference action and play in 2024. That games take place on Sunday, Dec. 22.
From there, the Badgers welcome in Iowa for the third Big Ten Conference game of the season on Friday, Jan. 3.
Tennessee, Auburn and Iowa State all held firm in the top three spots this week, with the Volunteers earning 50 of the 62 first-place votes. The Tigers picked up 12 first-place votes for the week.
Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon round out the Top 10.
Purdue, UCLA, Michigan State and Michigan are all ranked from the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are the highest team, coming in at No. 16 this week. The Bruins are 18th, the Spartans are 20th and the Wolverines are 24th.
Here is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 16:
College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 16, 2024)
1. Tennessee (50)
2. Auburn (12)
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. Connecticut
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Diego State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 158; Arkansas 151; Missouri 120; Baylor 115; Illinois 70; Drake 52; St. John’s 50; Utah State 48; Pittsburgh 28; Maryland 24; West Virginia 19; Wisconsin 18; Oklahoma State 16; Arizona State 14; Creighton 12; North Carolina 9; Penn State 8; Indiana 7; Texas 3; St. Bonaventure 2.
Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 20; Mississippi State 25.