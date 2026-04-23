The Aussie Connection: Wisconsin Basketball Lands High-Upside Forward Isaac Riddle

The Australian pipeline to Madison is officially flowing at full capacity.

The Wisconsin Badgers announced the signing of Isaac Riddle, a 6'8" forward from Golden Grove, Australia. Riddle becomes the 14th scholarship player for the 2026-27 roster, filling a spot Greg Gard and his staff were holding for a "perfect fit" addition.

While Riddle brings an impressive international resume, fans should view him as a long-term developmental project rather than a Day 1 rotational fixture.

Welcome to Wisconsin, Isaac Riddle!



The 6-8 forward joins the Badgers after excelling on the international stage for Australia.



🔗 https://t.co/2KQ4RZQF5V pic.twitter.com/hLP50XhxEl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 23, 2026

The Scouting Report: Efficiency Over Volume

Riddle joins the Badgers from the Center of Excellence (COE) in Australia’s NBL1 East league.

The standout trait for Riddle is his clinical finishing. During the 2025 FIBA Under-17 Oceania Cup, Riddle averaged 14.0 points per game, ranking seventh in the entire competition while shooting 67.4 percent from the floor (second best in the tournament).

He is a fluid athlete for his size, capable of running the floor and finishing through contact. In a standout performance against Fiji, Riddle went 10-of-13 from the floor for 20 points, showcasing a soft touch around the rim that fits the traditional Badger frontcourt mold.

A Developmental Gamble

With a roster already 13 deep before his arrival, Wisconsin wasn't looking for a starter. They were looking for a high-ceiling prospect they could afford to bring along slowly. Greg Gard’s comments on the signing reflect this long-term approach:

"Isaac comes in as one of the best young prospects in Australia with terrific potential as he goes down the path of development," Gard said. "For our program, it’s a very good time to bring in a budding star from their national team and help Isaac with the next steps in his career."

At 6'8" and roughly 200 pounds, Riddle will likely spend his first year in Madison submerged in the strength and conditioning program. His international stats show a slight gap in interior physicality; despite his height and scoring efficiency, he averaged only 3.0 rebounds per game during Oceania Cup play. Adjusting to the bruising nature of Big Ten post play will be his primary hurdle before he sees significant minutes.

Rounding Out the "Oceania" Roster

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Austin Rapp (22) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Riddle's signing solidifies Wisconsin’s status as a premier destination for talent from the Oceania region. He becomes the fifth player on the 2026-27 roster from Australia or New Zealand, joining:

Austin Rapp (Australia)

Owen Foxwell (Australia)

Jackson Ball (New Zealand)

Hayden Jones (New Zealand)

Isaac Riddle is a bet on the future. By signing him now, Wisconsin secures a highly efficient finisher with an international pedigree before his stock potentially explodes. Expect a redshirt freshman campaign where Riddle focuses on physical development behind veterans like Nolan Winter and other bigs like Victory Onuetu and Will Garlock, who are in line for a larger role this season, while preparing for a larger role in 2027 and beyond.