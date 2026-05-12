Badgers Add High-Major Neutral Site Clash vs. SEC Team to 2026-27 Schedule

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is heading to the Music City. On Tuesday, University of Wisconsin Athletics officially announced that the Badgers will square off against the Auburn Tigers in a high-profile non-conference clash on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026.

The neutral-site game will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

The Announcement

The program shared the news on Tuesday morning via X, giving Wisconsin fans a glimpse at a non-conference game in the coming season.

Off to the Music City 🎶



The #Badgers will take on Auburn on Dec. 19 in Nashville



🔗 https://t.co/rCN2GtWxpL pic.twitter.com/a0NFsgWQ0u — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 12, 2026

Official Statement & Game Details

In an official statement released by the university, the program highlighted the significance of the trip to Tennessee and the rare nature of this Power Conference showdown:

"The Wisconsin men's basketball team will head to the Music City next December as the Badgers are slated to take on Auburn in Nashville, Tennessee... The game will mark UW's second all-time meeting with Auburn. The Badgers won the first contest, 78-54, at the 2006 South Padre Invitational."

Under head coach Greg Gard, who recently completed his 11th season in Madison, the Badgers have been formidable against SEC opponents, holding a 3-2 record during his tenure. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in two decades, providing a fresh challenge for a Wisconsin roster that has been active in the transfer portal this spring.

Auburn is coming off a disappointing 2025 season, going 22-16 (7-11 in SEC) and missing the NCAA Tournament under first-year head coach Steven Pearl. The game will be a nice litmus test for the Badgers before they dive deep into the Big Ten schedule.