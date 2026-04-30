Why I love Greg Gard's Approach to Roster Building This Offseason

Wisconsin basketball's 2026-27 roster isn't quite complete — with 14 of 15 players in tow for next season, there's still one more spot open.

Still, the next Badgers' team appears to be almost fully assembled, and most if not all of the key contributors are already in place.

Wisconsin didn't make national headlines this offseason for its work re-tooling its roster, but the Badgers have quietly constructed a squad that, given the program's financial limitations, one has to feel good about.

Here's three reasons why I love head coach Greg Gard and company's approach to roster building:

Targeting Experience

Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Eian Elmer. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After Wisconsin's stunning first-round loss to High Point in the NCAA Tournament, Gard pointed to the Panthers' age and experience as one of the reasons they were able to give what was considered an extremely dangerous Badgers team everything they could handle.

All thre transfers Wisconsin signed are going to be in their final year of eligibility in 2026-27. Miami Univeristy's Eian Elmer has 99 career games and 85 starts. George Washington's Trey Autry has 100 career games and 68 starts. Hofstra's Victory Onuetu played in 35 games for the Pride last season and has plenty of overseas experience before that.

Gard even targeted experience in the freshman class. Owen Foxwell, the team's presumed starting point guard, has played five-plus seasons in Australia's pro league, the NBL. Jackson Ball, meanwhile, also brings overseas experience from New Zealand. 18-year old Australian freshman Isaac Riddle has played on the FIBA international stage.

Wisconsin has added a wealth of experience to its roster from many different leagues and levels of the sport. Big Ten basketball is an entirely different beast, of course, but Gard is right about experience being a significant advantage — especially in March.

Finding Players Everywhere

Owen Foxwell | NBL

Gard had seven spots to fill this offseason. That could've been an intimidatingly staggering number, especially if he tried to fill all seven spots from the transfer portal. Instead, he dabbled in a little of everything to round out his squad for 2026-27.

So far, Wisconsin has brought in three transfers and signed three freshman, two of whom hail from outside of the United States. Gard added a mix of experienced transfers from American college hoops, young incoming freshmen and international players who have already experienced legit competition overseas. The Badgers' haven't been too reliant on any one avenue of adding players; they've instead focused on adding a healthy mix of transfers, international prospects and freshmen.

This also helps Wisconsin build for both next season and the future. The experienced transfers are one-year rentals, while some of the international prospects and freshmen have multiple years of eligibility to grow and develop. Rather than having to construct a brand new roster year after year, the staff has added a nice mix of immediate contributors and developmental players.

Targeting Specific Skills

Hofstra Pride forward Victory Onuetu. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With thousands of players available each offseason in college basketball, the transfer portal can be highly risky and speculative. Oftentimes, you don't really know what you're getting until they step on campus.

Rather than spend all their time and resources trying to lure the top players in the portal to Madison, Gard and his staff targeted very specific skills and traits his team needs. Autry is a lights-out three-point shooter who fits seamlessly into this offense. Elmer is an even better three-point shooter who adds much needed athleticism and slashing on the wing. Onuetu's quick feet, rebounding, shot-blocking and lob threat capabilites are all skills Wisconsin needed desperately as well.

It's much easier to project which skills will translate rather than trying to project entire players. Gard found some traits he really liked, and let that inform his approach.