Badgers Schedule Intriguing Mid-Major Matchup for 2026-27

The Badgers continue to piece together their schedule ahead of what should be a fascinating 2026-27 season.

Wisconsin basketball has already locked in non-conference tilts with Auburn and Villanova. It'll open against Denver, and compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas alongside NC State and Seton Hall.

Now, another mid-major tilt is on the books for 2026-27, with Colorado State reportedly set to head to the Kohl Center next season, per college hoops writer Rocco Miller.

Sources: Wisconsin will host Colorado State as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Tuesday, December 30th.



Fun Fact: Wisconsin has the highest concentration of Belgian-American culture, currently going bonkers after a pair of Belgian goals. — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 1, 2026

As the Badgers' schedule slowly but surely comes together, here's a quick reaction to Wisconsin's tilt with Colorado State:

Two dynamite offenses hit the court

Wisconsin's offense has been an extremely high-flying unit in recent seasons as the overseas-inspired offensive revolution has fully hit its stride in Madison. The Badgers have boasted a top-20 offense per KenPom's adjusted efficiency metric in each of the past three seasons, and it's only getting better, going from No. 17 to No. 13 to No. 10 in 2025-26.

Under new head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, the Rams have remained a very solid offensive team. Last season, they checked in at No. 54 in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, which is good for a mid-major team. But it's how they play that has me excited for this matchup.

Colorado State took the 19th-highest percentage of threes in the nation last season — just like the Badgers, they like to let it fly from deep. Their assist percentage was also just outside the top-10 nationally; it's a beautiful, flowing offense down in Fort Collins.

Ali Farokhmanesh looks for another high-major win

Colorado State was nothing particularly special last season, but it did win its lone high-major contest of the year, a 91-86 victory over Colorado in December.

Now, the Buffs were nothing two write home about last season either, limping to a 17-16 record. Still, Farokhmanesh is off to a good start against high-major opponents, and he'll look to pick off another bigger program when the Rams head to Madison.

Big day for Nolan Winter incoming?

Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have good size with the seven-footer Nolan Winter at center and the 6-foot-10 power forward Austin Rapp presumably starting alongside him. Unsurprisingly, that immediately bests anything the Rams had to offer.

Colorado State has just two players listed at 6-foot-10, one of whom (Jaxon Clark) is a true freshman center.

Wisconsin should have a size advantage over every mid-major it faces, and it's certainly the case with Colorado State. With the senior center Winter set to be the Badgers' centerpiece, he needs to absolutely take over games like this against smaller frontcourts.