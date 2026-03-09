Former Wisconsin Badger drops 49 points in conference tournament finals

Former University of Wisconsin point guard Camren Hunter went down swinging with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Hunter recorded an Atlantic Sun Tournament record 49 points on Sunday, including a basket that tied the game late in regulation, but couldn't get Central Arkansas into the big dance after falling 98-93 in overtime to Queens in the Atlantic Sun title game on Sunday.

20 points in the last 5 minutes, insane comeback, 43 points.



Sends it to OT. Camren Hunter is different pic.twitter.com/1oSBQuXWFA — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 8, 2026

Hunter hit 17 of 30 shots from the field (including 8 of 12 from 3-point range). With his team trailing by 12 points with 4:21 remaining, Hunter scored 20 points in the final 3:11 of regulation and 10 in the final 34 seconds to force overtime.

The senior also scored 31 points in the quarterfinals against Bellarmine and 23 points in the semifinals against Florida Gulf Coast, as Central Arkansas was trying to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Hunter began his career at Central Arkansas and started the 60 games he appeared in, averaging a team-high 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 2022-23.

After missing the 2023-24 season, Hunter transferred to Wisconsin to compete for the vacant starting point guard role. He appeared in only 11 games and scored three points last season for the Badgers, as he struggled with illness and injuries.

Hunter decided to return to Central Arkansas and had a breakout season, being named the ASUN Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection. In the regular season, Hunter led the Bears in minutes played with 955, scoring with 611 points, and field goal percentage shooting 50 percent.

As the regular season co-champions of the Atlantic Sun, Central Arkansas is expected to get a bid to the NIT.