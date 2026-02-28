Wisconsin Badgers' three-point barrage sinks Washington Huskies in Seattle

This was the standard of play the University of Wisconsin was looking for away from the comforts of home, especially when it gets high-level production from its two veteran guards.



It's just not the two guards many people have come to expect.



Senior reserve Braeden Carrington delivered a career-high 32 points while senior point guard Nick Boyd delivered his 18th 20-point game of the season as the Badgers coasted to a 90-73 victory over Washington at the Alaska Airlines Arena Saturday,



Nolan Winter added 13 points and nine rebounds for Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten), which broke a three-game road losing streak, successfully rebounded from Wednesday's ugly loss at Oregon, and clinched a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Final #Badgers Scoring

Braeden Carrington 32, Nick Boyd 22, Nolan Winter 13, John Blackwell 7, Aleksas Bieliauskas 6, Austin Rapp 5, Andrew Rohde 3, Will Garlock 2.



Wisconsin shoots 45.9 percent, including 17-for-38 from three. UW also 5-for-5 on free throws and only 6 TOs. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 28, 2026

The Badgers weren't in danger of falling on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the mood around the team was subdued after one of their poorest performances of the season resulted in a 14-point loss to the 17th-place team in the league.



Wisconsin took its frustration out on the Huskies by reconnecting from three-point range. After making only 14 of its school-record 45 perimeter attempts, the Badgers hit a more efficient 17-for-38 with six different players hitting a triple.



Carrington accounted for more than half of them, as he hit six of his program-record nine threes in the second half - including one on three consecutive possessions late - to build the lead as high as 28 points.



It's the 20th game this season the Badgers have hit double-digit threes, tying the single-season school record set last season, and allowed UW to lead by double digits for nearly 32 of the last 34 minutes,

He records a program-record 9️⃣ threes and a career-high 3️⃣2️⃣ points in @BadgerMBB’s win over Washington 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z8VGbzt7Yq — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 28, 2026

Hannes Steinbach had 22 points and 11 rebounds for his conference-leading 18th double-double, but the freshman could only do so much for a Washington (14-15, 6-12) team that was missing half its 16-man roster due to injuries.



Wisconsin led by 15 points at halftime thanks to the two-man game of Boyd and Carrington, as well as a stalwart defensive effort. Boyd (14) and Carrington (9) made 10 of Wisconsin's 15 field goals in a half, as Boyd attacked the rim for layups while Carrington went 3-for-6 from the perimeter.



UW averaged only one point per possession but led comfortably by making Washington uncomfortable. The Huskies started 4-for-20 from the floor, scored on consecutive possessions only once, and got nothing from its starting backcourt, as UW bottled up Zoom Diallo (2-for-7) and Wesley Yates III (1-for-10).



Diallo had 16 of his 21 in the second half, but Yates went 1-for-17.



What it means: This was exactly the bounce-back Wisconsin needed to deliver after one of its worst performances of the season. Everything looked better than it did three nights ago.



Star of the game: Carrington was stellar, but Boyd's start set the tone for Wisconsin. He scored six of Wisconsin's first nine points and did it by pushing tempo off his own forced turnovers and defensive rebounds. He also got himself a technical when he got into the face of freshman forward Courtland Muldrew, showing his teammates that they weren't going to be pushed around. He finished with 22 points (11-for-20), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one turnover.



Stat of the game: After going 4-for-12 on layups and dunks against Oregon, Wisconsin was 13-for-20 on those shots against the Huskies.



Reason to be Concerned: John Blackwell is sliding into a funk on the last day of February. The junior was 3-for-9 from the field with only seven points and three turnovers in 34 minutes on the court. In the last three games, Blackwell is 11-for-35 from the floor and 8-for-28 from the perimeter.



Don’t overlook: Wisconsin allowed Washington to shoot 62.9 percent in the second half, the second straight game the Badgers allowed an opponent to make better than 60 percent of their shots in the second half.



What’s next: Wisconsin will close the home portion of the schedule and honor its four seniors when the Badgers host Maryland on Wednesday. It's been a struggle in year one under Buzz Williams, as the Terrapins (11-17, 4-13) have dealt with injuries and inconsistent play from their completely remade roster (15 new players). Andre Mills has been on a tear of late and has averaged 22.4 points (48.7% FG) in the last five games.



Wisconsin has won five of the last seven in the series. The tip from the Kohl Center is at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1.