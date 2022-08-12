Wisconsin basketball: Badgers beat Lyon Towers by 12 in Game 2 of French trip

After winning comfortably against the Paris Towers on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Badgers were back on the hardwood Friday for their second game in France as part of their two-week European trip.

Taking on the Lyon Towers, the Badgers again pulled away with a double-digit victory, winning 80-68.

Starting the game, head coach Greg Gard switched up the starting lineup in an attempt to work through some different combinations. Here was the starting lineup according to UW:

Chucky Hepburn - PG

Connor Essegian - SG

Jordan Davis - SF

Carter Gilmore - PF

Steven Crowl - C

Leading the way in the contest for Wisconsin was senior forward Tyler Wahl, who scored a game-high 12 points. Wahl is the definitive team leader, so it is great to see him put together a strong performance. He also made a three-point attempt in the game and did so while coming off of the bench.

Junior center Steven Crowl followed up a strong performance earlier in the week by adding 11 points, while forward Carter Gilmore also added five points in a starting role.

Chucky Hepburn made two three-pointers and finished with 10 points.

Tying Crowl with 11 points in the box score was true freshman Connor Essegian. The Indiana native is known for his sweet shooting stroke from three-point range, and he connected on a team-high three outside shots per UW. Essegian's performance is one of the primary takeaways from the game as Wisconsin searches for shooting help from the wings heading into the regular season.

Jordan Davis also scored nine points against Lyon Towers, making two three-pointers as well. He added eight points in the previous contest, so it is refreshing to see him take advantage of the added opportunities in France. According to Wisconsin, all nine of Davis' points came in the second half to help guide the Badgers to a win.

Sophomores Isaac Lindsay and Markus Ilver continued to shoot the ball well outside, each making two three-point attempts and finishing with six points off the bench.

Max Klesmit (five points), Kamari McGee (three points), and Chris Hodges (two points) also scored in the 12-point win.

*All numbers courtesy of UW Athletics.

Three statistical takeaways

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to shoot well from three-point range in France, as the team combined for 13 made threes. For a team where shooting was a question mark at times a year ago, the trip to France could give many of the young players added confidence in their outside shot. This is especially true for players like Isaac Lindsay, Markus Ilver, Jordan Davis, and Connor Essegian, who are each expected to take on bigger roles next season.

Wisconsin led from the onset, grabbing an early 21-8 lead in the first quarter. However, Lyon Towers made a run to cut the deficit to nine late in the game. Jordan Davis' ability to close the game out with nine points in the second half is notable. The Badgers relied so heavily on his brother in late-game situations that it will likely take more of a team effort in 2022.

According to those in attendance, the temperatures inside the gym were extremely warm, exceeding 100 degrees. For the team to work through tough conditions and still perform is good to see from a younger group still finding an identity.

Up Next

Wisconsin will play again on Saturday, matching up with the Lyon All-Stars. Tip-time is set for noon central time, and All Badgers will have a box score recap available after the conclusion of the contest.

