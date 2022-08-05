Wisconsin basketball: Badgers release full non-conference schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is hoping to once again compete for a conference title next season, and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, the athletic department announced the team's complete non-conference schedule for 2022-2023.

Here is a look at the updated schedule with all of the available details at this time, and some quick facts about each upcoming opponent.

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee will take on his former team on November 15 inside the Kohl Center. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Dakota

The game will take place at the Kohl Center on Monday, November 7.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2010, with the Badgers cruising 76-61.

Stanford

This game will be part of the Brew City Battle taking place at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday, November 11.

These two teams last played in 2018, as Wisconsin won 62-46.

The women's program will take on Kansas State on the same day, and tickets are available at UWBadgers.com.

UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin will once again face off with Will Ryan and UW-Green Bay next season. The game will take place on Tuesday, November 15, inside the Kohl Center.

The Badgers beat the Phoenix last season 72-34 with Steven Crowl leading the way with 18 points.

New UW guard Kamari McGee previously played for UW-Green Bay last year and scored four points in that contest.

Dayton

Wisconsin will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis this year and draws Dayton in the first game of the invitational. The contest will happen on Wednesday, November 23 at 1:30 p.m. CST in the Bahamas.

Also in the field for the event include Butler, BYU, Kansas, NC State, USC, and Tennessee.

The Badgers will play either NC State or Kansas in their second game.

Wake Forest

The Badgers will take on Wake Forest in the B1G/ACC Challenge. The game is scheduled to take place on November 29 inside the Kohl Center.

Current Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath previously played for the Demon Deacons and should be a valuable contributor for the Badgers this season.

This game will be the fourth time that the two teams have met, with Wake Forest winning all three of the previous contests.

Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath played with Wake Forest for his first two seasons. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marquette

Wisconsin will head to Milwaukee to play Marquette this season inside the Fiserv Forum on December 3.

The Badgers beat Marquette last year 89 to 76, though the in-state rivalry dates back to 1958.

Lehigh

The Badgers will welcome Lehigh to the Kohl Center on Thursday, December 15.

Lehigh finished the 2021-2022 season with a 13-19 overall record.

Grambling State

Wisconsin hosts Grambling State on Friday, December 23 in the Kohl Center.

The Badgers last played Grambling State back in 2018, defeating them 84-53.

Western Michigan

UW will play Western Michigan at home on Friday, December 30.

Western Michigan finished last season with an 8-23 record, and a 4-16 mark in the MAC.

Conference Schedule Breakdown

While Wisconsin's complete schedule with dates and times has not yet been released for basketball, the matchups are out. Here is a look at what is known:

Michigan State (Home only)

(Home only) Purdue (Home only)

(Home only) Rutgers (Home only)

Indiana (Away only)

(Away only) Nebraska (Away only)

(Away only) Ohio State (Away only)

Illinois (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Iowa (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Maryland (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Michigan (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Minnesota (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Northwestern (Home/Away)

(Home/Away) Penn State (Home/Away)

