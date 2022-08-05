Wisconsin basketball: Badgers release full non-conference schedule
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is hoping to once again compete for a conference title next season, and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
On Friday, the athletic department announced the team's complete non-conference schedule for 2022-2023.
Here is a look at the updated schedule with all of the available details at this time, and some quick facts about each upcoming opponent.
South Dakota
- The game will take place at the Kohl Center on Monday, November 7.
- The last time these two teams met was back in 2010, with the Badgers cruising 76-61.
Stanford
- This game will be part of the Brew City Battle taking place at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday, November 11.
- These two teams last played in 2018, as Wisconsin won 62-46.
- The women's program will take on Kansas State on the same day, and tickets are available at UWBadgers.com.
UW-Green Bay
- Wisconsin will once again face off with Will Ryan and UW-Green Bay next season. The game will take place on Tuesday, November 15, inside the Kohl Center.
- The Badgers beat the Phoenix last season 72-34 with Steven Crowl leading the way with 18 points.
- New UW guard Kamari McGee previously played for UW-Green Bay last year and scored four points in that contest.
Dayton
- Wisconsin will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis this year and draws Dayton in the first game of the invitational. The contest will happen on Wednesday, November 23 at 1:30 p.m. CST in the Bahamas.
- Also in the field for the event include Butler, BYU, Kansas, NC State, USC, and Tennessee.
- The Badgers will play either NC State or Kansas in their second game.
Wake Forest
- The Badgers will take on Wake Forest in the B1G/ACC Challenge. The game is scheduled to take place on November 29 inside the Kohl Center.
- Current Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath previously played for the Demon Deacons and should be a valuable contributor for the Badgers this season.
- This game will be the fourth time that the two teams have met, with Wake Forest winning all three of the previous contests.
Marquette
- Wisconsin will head to Milwaukee to play Marquette this season inside the Fiserv Forum on December 3.
- The Badgers beat Marquette last year 89 to 76, though the in-state rivalry dates back to 1958.
Read More
Lehigh
- The Badgers will welcome Lehigh to the Kohl Center on Thursday, December 15.
- Lehigh finished the 2021-2022 season with a 13-19 overall record.
Grambling State
- Wisconsin hosts Grambling State on Friday, December 23 in the Kohl Center.
- The Badgers last played Grambling State back in 2018, defeating them 84-53.
Western Michigan
- UW will play Western Michigan at home on Friday, December 30.
- Western Michigan finished last season with an 8-23 record, and a 4-16 mark in the MAC.
Conference Schedule Breakdown
While Wisconsin's complete schedule with dates and times has not yet been released for basketball, the matchups are out. Here is a look at what is known:
- Michigan State (Home only)
- Purdue (Home only)
- Rutgers (Home only)
- Indiana (Away only)
- Nebraska (Away only)
- Ohio State (Away only)
- Illinois (Home/Away)
- Iowa (Home/Away)
- Maryland (Home/Away)
- Michigan (Home/Away)
- Minnesota (Home/Away)
- Northwestern (Home/Away)
- Penn State (Home/Away)
Related links:
- Wisconsin basketball offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch
- Wisconsin lands a walk-on commitment from Jack Janicki
- Former Wisconsin forward Frank Kaminsky signs with the Atlanta Hawks
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.