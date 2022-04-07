Former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky waived by the Phoenix Suns

Frank Kaminsky was playing some of the best basketball of his career earlier this year with the Phoenix Suns. However, the 7-footer suffered a knee injury back in November that derailed his season, limiting him to only nine games.

As a result, with the Suns readying for the NBA Playoffs, Kaminsky was waived on Thursday to open up a roster spot according to Shams Charania of Athletic.

The former Wisconsin great is three days removed from his 29th birthday and is a seven-year veteran in the league. Kaminsky still remains the only Badger to win the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year after Johnny Davis came up just short of winning last weekend.

Kaminsky averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game prior to his injury this year, and he was slowly working his way back this season for a possible return.

It will be interesting to see where Kaminsky winds up this off-season, because his length and overall skill level should allow him to find a new home once healthy.

A fan favorite while with the Badgers and more recently the Suns, the fact that Kaminsky will not be participating in the playoffs this year is unfortunate for fans everywhere.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter