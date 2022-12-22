Skip to main content

Wisconsin men's basketball: Friday's game vs. Grambling State canceled

The Wisconsin Badgers will no longer play on Friday, December 23, against Grambling State because of weather conditions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Coming off three-straight wins, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team entered this week with only two games remaining before the New Year. 

Well, it appears they only have one left now, as Friday's matchup at the Kohl Center with Grambling State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, according to UW. 

The non-conference game was supposed to be the first time that Wisconsin would unveil their new alternate all-black uniforms this season, but that will now have to wait. 

The University of Wisconsin has not closed the door on potentially finding a replacement game on the schedule this season and included the following notice for ticket holders in a brief press release shared:

"All ticket holders for Friday's game will be notified via email with next steps once more information is available. Patrons should retain their tickets and parking permits, as they will be valid for a potentially new game scheduled in place of this cancellation."

With finals wrapping up, the Badgers will be back in action on December 30 against Western Michigan. Tip time from the Kohl Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST and it will be aired on Big Ten Network. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wisconsin Badgers are currently 9-2 overall this season and 2-0 in the Big Ten with recent wins over Maryland, Iowa, and Lehigh. Their three-game winning streak has propelled them up to No. 17 in the AP Poll and has the Badgers positioned nicely with the rest of Big Ten competition upcoming in January. 

All Badgers will continue to update this story as we learn more, but for now, the Badgers have 19 games remaining on their regular-season schedule. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian passing the basketball against Lehigh.
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Friday's game vs. Grambling State canceled

By Matt Belz
Jonas Duclona of Naples High School returns an interception for a touchdown.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Early Signing Day standouts and awards

By Matt Belz
Nate White running into the end zone with the football for Rufus King High School.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin midfield logo at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin regains a commitment from Trech Kekahuna on Early Signing Day

By Matt Belz
Roseville cornerback Amare Snowden. (Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football lands four-star cornerback Amare Snowden

By Matt Belz
Nazareth Academy athlete Justin Taylor stiff arms a defender while running with the football.
Recruiting

Live updates: Early Signing Day for Wisconsin football

By Matt Belz
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin adds in-state athlete Nolan Vils as a preferred walk-on

By Matt Belz
Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett dropping back to pass against New Mexico State.
Football

Wisconsin football: Updated depth chart for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Matt Belz