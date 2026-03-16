Greg Gard gives encouraging update on injured Wisconsin Badgers Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki

MADISON, Wis. - Playing in the early window on the first day of the NCAA Tournament gives injured Wisconsin Badgers Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki less time to rejoin the rotation. They may not need it.



Talking to reporters following Monday's practice, head coach Greg Gard said both players were in "full-go mode other than major contact stuff" and that it was the most both had done from a practice standpoint since suffering their respective injuries.



"They both ran full court in some skeleton stuff we did, both were in the drills, so it was a big jump today," Gard said. "Everybody felt pretty good coming out of it, so the plan is to take another step tomorrow."



Both Gard and Winter spoke optimally during points last week about Winter being able to rejoin the lineup for the NCAA Tournament.

The University of Wisconsin is about to see the mirrored version of itself at the mid-major level. Some things to know about High Point - the #Badgers NCAA Tournament opponent. https://t.co/mXaDglGSJj — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 15, 2026

Winter had started 68 consecutive games for the Badgers with 104 consecutive appearances before Sunday. He is nearing the end of his best collegiate season, averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds.



He ranks second in the Big Ten with 12 double-doubles this season, only the third Badger since 2000 to reach at least 10 double-doubles in a single season, and second in the conference with 14 double-digit rebounding games (trailing Washington's Hannes Steinbach in both categories).



Winter was upgraded to questionable before Saturday's loss to No.3 Michigan before ultimately being held out.

Related: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Greg Gard All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

Janicki's status was more uncertain since breaking his wrist in a February 17 loss at Ohio State and have surgery the next day. The redshirt sophomore has been battling offensive inconsistency all season, but he's one of UW's better reserve defenders and had been playing an average of 16.5 minutes per game.



Despite missing two important rotation pieces, Wisconsin is 6-2 without Janicki and 3-1 without both players in the lineup, as the Badgers have seen guard Braeden Carrington and forwards Aleksas Bieliauskas and Austin Rapp produce with their increased minutes and responsibilities and freshmen Hayden Jones and Will Garlock getting more minutes on the floor.



"This has helped us become a little deeper, a little better," Gard said. "The experience for Hayden. The experience for Will has been good. The experience for Aussie and Aleksas has been good. They've gotten more on their plate than had we had Nolan and Jack during this time. Hopefully when everybody gets back it elevates the whole group and we have more options and more hands-on deck."