Greg Gard releases a statement officially welcoming transfer Kamari McGee

The Wisconsin Badgers wasted little time getting in touch with former UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee once he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

After visiting Madison over the weekend, the 6-foot guard from Racine quickly accepted the Badgers scholarship offer and publicly committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Quick links

On Wednesday, Greg Gard and the Wisconsin basketball program released a statement welcoming the rising sophomore to the team.

Gard had this to say about the decision to add the point guard:

“Kamari is the kind of person and player we want representing our University and program. He is a leader and role model in his community of Racine and is a motivated student, who will thrive both on and off the floor here at Wisconsin. A ferocious competitor, Kamari makes his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings experience and leadership to our backcourt, which is vital to our team’s success. We are excited to add Kamari to our Badger Family and to get to work with him as he pursues his goals as a student-athlete here at the University of Wisconsin.”

A statement by McGee was also shared in the press release:

“First and foremost, I want to thank the coaching staff for believing in me to come and be a part of this program. I’m looking forward to building bonds with my new teammates and Badger Nation. My excitement is through the roof!”

The Badgers are likely not done in terms of the transfer portal, as Wisconsin is in discussions with several players in the portal, including Ben Vander Plas and Grant Basile. Each has the Badgers in their top group, according to recent reports by Jeff Goodman and Antonio Curro.

Regardless of who else Wisconsin brings in this off-season, it seems as though Kamari McGee is an excellent fit for the program and should instantly make an impact next season in the guard rotation.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.