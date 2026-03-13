Here's how the Wisconsin Badgers have prepared to play Illinois on quick turnaround

CHICAGO -- The Wisconsin Badgers snuck away with a victory in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, holding off Washington 85-82 on Thursday afternoon.

They won't have much time to catch their breath, though, as Wisconsin will take on Illinois on Friday in what will be the second game of the day at the United Center.

With less than 24 hours between the final buzzer Thursday and the opening tip Friday, head coach Greg Gard and his staff will have to expedite the team's prep and recovery.

Sleep, scout, and a little bit of studying

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has plenty of experience coaching teams to play games on back-to-back days. After all, the Badgers have played four games in as many days in each of the last two conference tournaments.

Between a pre-scout from other members of the coaching staff and a regimented schedule, the Badgers have a clear plan in place.

"The players are the most important thing, rest and recovery," Gard said. "We'll get back (to the hotel), we've got a meal, we've got study table... we're doing academic work while we're here on the road."

For upperclassmen on the team who have been through conference tournaments and back-to-back games, there are some tips and tricks to staying fresh.

"Just get good rest. That's the best recovery," John Blackwell said. "The ice tub and the hot tub. I think those really help my legs, and then stretching out at night so you don't get stiff.

"It's March. You gotta win and just keep moving on."



Hear from John Blackwell after dropping 3️⃣4️⃣ points in @BadgerMBB's 82-85 #B1GMBBT third-round win over Washington 👇 pic.twitter.com/14Dx8VatIr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2026

Senior Andrew Rohde said the team is taking the approach that they'll be playing four games this weekend.

"We're expecting to play four games in four days, so, just get our bodies right and obviously watch the film and talk things out with our team just to make sure we're as prepared as we can be."

With Wisconsin knowing they'd face Illinois on Friday if they won over Washington, Gard's staff had time to look ahead and prepare a gameplan for their second meeting with the Fighting Illini -- this time with Illinois likely at full health.

"I haven't watched any of them since our game, so I'll spend that time (Thursday night)," Gard said. "We know they're a terrific team. The assistants have already worked ahead knowing that if we took care of business, we'd be playing Illinois."

Friday's matchup with Illinois is tentatively scheduled for 1:30pm CT, with a matchup between the winner of Michigan and Ohio State in the semifinals on the line.