Badger Basketball Exit Meetings: Braeden Carrington surpassed every expectation in 2025-26

Last offseason, when Greg Gard landed a commitment from a guard averaging just over seven points at Tulsa, few people thought much of it. Throughout the 2025-26 season, that guard proved why it was one of the more underrated additions of Gard’s strong history in the transfer portal.

Braeden Carrington, with his 3-point shooting and knack for defensive highlights off the bench, became much more than a role player for Wisconsin in his only season with the program. As a way to reflect on his season one last time, I assessed his year as a whole, both the highs and lows.

2025-26 stats (18 minutes per game)

8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.1 APG | 40.8% FG, 40.1% 3-pt, 77.2% FT

2025-26 High

The transfer guard had numerous big games and moments for the Badgers this season, and I feel inclined to highlight at least a couple of them, starting with the first game he played starter-level minutes. His 27 minutes at Michigan on Jan. 10 were nine more than he had played in any other game leading up to that point, and with good reason.

In the game, he didn’t shoot particularly well, just one-for-four, all four attempts coming from deep, but he got to the line 12 times, providing nine necessary points against the eventual national champions, who were especially sound defensively. He also added nine rebounds, helping Wisconsin stay about even on the glass despite a major size disadvantage.

Days after the win of the season for any team in college basketball, Carrington had his homecoming, albeit not one that included a warm welcome. In his return to Minnesota, in front of a hostile crowd, the senior guard knocked down a then career-high seven triples to help the Badgers avoid the upset at The Barn. Seeing him take over a game with a crowd that had plenty to say to him was one of the most enjoyable watching experiences of the season.

Finally, on the final day of February, he topped his effort at Minnesota, making a program-record nine threes in a 90-73 win. The game itself obviously didn’t have the rivalry excitement of the contest in Minneapolis, but for a guy who transferred in and was expected to be nothing more than a rotational piece, seeing him have a record-setting day was the high point of his lone season in Madison.

Carrington was a streaky player, everyone knew that coming in. To the delight of his Badger coaches and teammates, as well as the fanbase, he ended up being a sixth-starter in a sense, and provided countless big-time plays to contribute to winning.

Feb 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) shoots a three point shot against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2025-26 Low

As many times as he provided a clutch basket to jumpstart a run, or made a hustle play defensively, the final few games of the season were an unfortunate ending to what was otherwise a season that surpassed every expectation.

In the final four games of the season–three at the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament loss–Carrington shot a combined 8-for-30 from the field, and 5-for-22 on 3-pointers. As is the case with many guys whose offensive production is nearly entirely jumpers, it’s an up-and-down experience as a fan.

There were moments where it looked like Carrington was the best player on the floor, carrying the Wisconsin offense for stretches of time, and others where fans wanted him sitting on the bench because the shot simply wasn’t falling.

It’s hard to be very critical, as what fans will remember from the Carrington experience were the previously mentioned shooting outbursts and contributions to big wins, he just, unfortunately, had arguably his worst stretch shooting the ball in the final couple games.

Final season grade: A-

Despite the shooting struggles to close the year, I considered the season Carrington had to be exceptional relative to expectations. Was it frustrating he didn’t have one of his 3-point outbursts to win an NCAA Tournament game? Without a doubt. But, the fact that fans were expecting more than a few minutes a night from a guy who struggled mightily at Minnesota, then was simply a role player at Tulsa, shows exactly how strong of a season he had.

Even on the nights where the shot wasn’t falling, whether it was defensively, on the glass or some other aspect of the game, Carrington was a regular contributor, and gave Gard one of the better bench weapons in the league. For a guy who seemed to be a bargain-bin pickup, it was an outstanding season.

Wisconsin guard Braeden Carrington (0) turns the corner on Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s next?

Ironically, Wisconsin could use some depth at the two-guard spot in 2026-27, so it’s too bad Carrington is out of eligibility. Nothing has been announced yet in terms of the next step for the Minnesota native, but I’m led to believe that there is some sort of pro-career on the horizon.

No, it won’t be the NBA, but Carrington’s microwave-scoring ability and physical tools make him a guy that could have a long career as a pro, whether he chooses the overseas or the G-League route.