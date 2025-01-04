How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Rutgers: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin men are firing on all cylinders at the moment.
After knocking down a school-record 21 three-pointers in a 116-85 win over Iowa, the Badgers return to action at Rutgers on Monday night.
Tip is set for 6 p.m. from Piscataway, N.J. with the game airing live on FS1.
John Blackwell scored 32 in the win over Iowa, hitting six of those triples for Wisconsin (11-3, 1-2). Nolan Winter, Steven Crowl, John Tonje and Kamari McGee all reached double figures, with McGee adding four 3-pointers.
Dylan Harper, one of the top freshman in the country, is averaging just under 23 points per game while fellow freshman Ace Bailey adds 20 and eight rebounds.
Rutgers (8-6, 1-2) dropped a 10-point decision at Indiana to open play in 2025 and are just 1-2 in the last three with a one-point loss to Princeton around a win over Columbia. The Scarlet Knights downed Penn State in early December.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 58.6 percent chance to win.
Wisconsin won the last meeting between the two, 78-66, last January. The Badgers lead the all-time series, 8-6.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Rutgers on Monday, Jan. 6:
Wisconsin at Rutgers TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Rutgers in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Monday, January 6
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, New Jersey
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Rutgers live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Rutgers 76
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.