How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Rutgers: TV channel, spread, game odds

Fresh off blowout of Iowa, Wisconsin hits the road for conference clash at Rutgers

Dana Becker

John Tonje and Wisconsin hit the road to face Rutgers on Monday night.
John Tonje and Wisconsin hit the road to face Rutgers on Monday night. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin men are firing on all cylinders at the moment. 

After knocking down a school-record 21 three-pointers in a 116-85 win over Iowa, the Badgers return to action at Rutgers on Monday night.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. from Piscataway, N.J. with the game airing live on FS1. 

John Blackwell scored 32 in the win over Iowa, hitting six of those triples for Wisconsin (11-3, 1-2). Nolan Winter, Steven Crowl, John Tonje and Kamari McGee all reached double figures, with McGee adding four 3-pointers. 

Dylan Harper, one of the top freshman in the country, is averaging just under 23 points per game while fellow freshman Ace Bailey adds 20 and eight rebounds. 

Rutgers (8-6, 1-2) dropped a 10-point decision at Indiana to open play in 2025 and are just 1-2 in the last three with a one-point loss to Princeton around a win over Columbia. The Scarlet Knights downed Penn State in early December. 

The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 58.6 percent chance to win.

Wisconsin won the last meeting between the two, 78-66, last January. The Badgers lead the all-time series, 8-6. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Rutgers on Monday, Jan. 6:

Wisconsin at Rutgers TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Rutgers in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 6 p.m. CT | Monday, January 6

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, New Jersey

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Rutgers live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Rutgers 76

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

