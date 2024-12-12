How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Butler: TV channel, spread, game odds
The 20th-ranked Wisconsin men find themselves stuck in a slump.
Following a third-straight loss by under 15 points, the Badgers (8-3) take on Butler on Saturday in a non-conference affair. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. CT with the game airing live on Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin was unable to overcome a rebounding disadvantage against Illinois last Tuesday, falling to 0-2 in the Big Ten with an 86-80 defeat. The Badgers lost by 13 to Marquette and by three to Michigan since starting the year off 8-0.
John Tonje is averaging almost 21 points per game with John Blackwell at almost 15 and Max Klesmit adding 12. Tonje leads the team in rebounds with Blackwell second.
Butler (7-3) is averaging just over 73 points per game and has lost two straight after winning seven of eight to begin the year. They lost by three to North Dakota State and were blown out at Houston.
Jahmyl Telfort leads the team at 17 points per game while Patrick McCaffrey, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey, is adding 12.6 points with 4.4 rebounds a night. Pierre Brooks II is a third player in double figures at almost 15 a night.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 65.5 percent chance to win.
The two have met just once prior, with Butler winning in 2011, 61-54.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Butler on Saturday:
Wisconsin vs. Butler TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Butler in men’s basketball action
When: 1:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 14
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse| Indianapolis, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Butler live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Butler 72
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.