How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Indiana: TV channel, spread, game odds

Riding a 5-game win streak, Wisconsin returns to Big Ten play at Indiana

Dana Becker

Ronnie Porter and the Wisconsin women return to Big Ten play against Indiana.
The Wisconsin women have plenty of momentum with them as they return to Big Ten Conference action.

The Badgers (10-2, 1-0) pushed their current win streak to five with a 10-point vs. UAlbany last week. Wisconsin has earned three straight victories by a combined 19 points, including a double-overtime win at Butler. 

Serah Williams leads the team, averaging over 19 points and 12 rebounds per game. Ronnie Porter and Carter McCray are both in double figures while Tess Myers leads the team in made 3-pointers. 

Indiana opened conference play with a 75-60 victory over Penn State earlier this month. They own wins over Stanford and Baylor with losses to Harvard, Butler and North Carolina. 

Yarden Garzon, Lilly Meister and Shay Ciezki are all averaging double figures, with Gazon at almost 15 a night. She also leads the team in made 3-pointers and ranks among the leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. 

The Hoosiers have won 10 straight against the Badgers, including a 68-54 victory last year. The last six meetings have all resulted in double-digit wins by Indiana, with the last Wisconsin victory coming in 2015 on New Year’s Eve.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 28:

Wisconsin at Indiana TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Indiana in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall | Bloomington, Indiana

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Indiana live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: BTN

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Indiana 67

Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

