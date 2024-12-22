How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Indiana: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin women have plenty of momentum with them as they return to Big Ten Conference action.
The Badgers (10-2, 1-0) pushed their current win streak to five with a 10-point vs. UAlbany last week. Wisconsin has earned three straight victories by a combined 19 points, including a double-overtime win at Butler.
Serah Williams leads the team, averaging over 19 points and 12 rebounds per game. Ronnie Porter and Carter McCray are both in double figures while Tess Myers leads the team in made 3-pointers.
Indiana opened conference play with a 75-60 victory over Penn State earlier this month. They own wins over Stanford and Baylor with losses to Harvard, Butler and North Carolina.
Yarden Garzon, Lilly Meister and Shay Ciezki are all averaging double figures, with Gazon at almost 15 a night. She also leads the team in made 3-pointers and ranks among the leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots.
The Hoosiers have won 10 straight against the Badgers, including a 68-54 victory last year. The last six meetings have all resulted in double-digit wins by Indiana, with the last Wisconsin victory coming in 2015 on New Year’s Eve.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 28:
Wisconsin at Indiana TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Indiana in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, December 28
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall | Bloomington, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Indiana live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Indiana 67