How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Minnesota: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin women make a quick turnaround, closing out 2024 back at home on Tuesday vs. Minnesota.
The Badgers (10-3, 1-1) saw their five-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Indiana on the road this past Saturday, 83-52. The loss was also the first for Wisconsin in Big Ten Conference play this year after knocking off Rutgers earlier in the month.
Serah Williams, the leading scorer, once again finished as the top point-getter for the Badgers with 13. She has done that in four straight and nine games this season.
Minnesota (13-1, 1-1) lost its league opener to Nebraska, 84-65, rebounding with two convincing wins over Jacksonville State and Prairie View A&M. They also own victories over Oregon State, SMU and Houston this season.
Last time out, the Golden Gophers topped Penn State, 90-54, reaching at least 80 points for the eighth time this year. Mara Braun leads three players in double figures while also pacing the team in assists and steals.
The ESPN FPI gives Minnesota an 86 percent chance to win. The Badgers won the last meeting, 67-56, but the Gophers lead the series, 21-10.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Tuesday, Dec. 31:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 3:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, December 31
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B1G+
Our Prediction: Minnesota 67, Wisconsin 60