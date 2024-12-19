How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. UAlbany: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin women find themselves with plenty of momentum as they look to close out 2024 strong.
On the heels of four straight wins, the Badgers (9-2) take on UAlbany on Friday inside the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CT with the game streaming live on B1G+.
It has been nine days since Wisconsin last saw live action, picking up a 71-64 victory on the road over Butler. That came after a 66-64 home win in the Big Ten Conference opener over Rutgers.
Serah Williams is averaging a double-double, scoring 19 points while grabbing 12 rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting from the field. Ronnie Porter and Carter McCray are both in double figures, with McCray adding seven rebounds a game while shooting 69 percent from the floor.
As a team, Wisconsin averages just under 70 points per game.
UAlbany (10-1) is a member of the American East who has wins over Syracuse and St. Bonaventure, with the lone loss coming at Siena. The Great Danes are paced by Kayla Cooper, who is averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
This will mark the final non-conference game of the season for the Badgers and the first meeting between the two teams.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. UAlbany on Friday, Dec. 20:
Wisconsin vs. UAlbany TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. UAlbany in women’s basketball action
When: 11 a.m. CT | Friday, December 20
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. UAlbany live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B1G+
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, UAlbany 67