Wisconsin basketball lands 2024 small forward Jack Robison

The Wisconsin Badgers have found tremendous success over the years recruiting the Twin Cities and the surrounding suburbs.

On Tuesday, Greg Gard and the staff landed another Minnesota prospect, with Jack Robison announcing his commitment on Twitter.

Robison's commitment comes just days after wrapping up an official visit to Madison, and he becomes the first commitment for Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class.

A three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Robison is the No. 145 prospect in the country and the No. 3 small player in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 cycle, per the recruiting service.

At 6-foot-6, Robison is the No. 34 small forward for his grade level but is a lanky athlete capable of playing either forward spot at the next level if he continues to grow. Known primarily for his three-point shooting acumen, Robison scored just shy of 17 points per game last winter, but he can do it all on both ends of the court and plays with a grittiness that fits Wisconsin's style of play. A good athlete, Robison is a solid rebounder and possesses a bounciness that allows him to play bigger than his current size. He will undoubtedly need to add weight to his 180-pound frame, but the intangibles are there for him to be a high-impact player at the next level.

Robison is a perfect fit for the Wisconsin program and has been a frequent visitor to Madison over the past two years. He earned an offer from the Badgers on August 5 of 2021, and his recent official visit was his fourth trip to Wisconsin this year.

In the end, the sweet-shooting lefty chose to commit to the Badgers over other scholarship offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Florida, with interest coming in from several other Big Ten schools.

Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft was the primary recruiter for Robison and actually played for the same AAU program, Howard Pulley Basketball. Some other notable players from Howard Pulley to play for Wisconsin include Jared Berggren, Brad Davison, and Jordan Taylor.

Robison also plays for the same AAU program as current Wisconsin commit Nolan Winter, who chose the Badgers over in-state Minnesota last month and is a high school teammate of Winters at Lakeville North High School, the same school as Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers.

In terms of impact on recruiting, landing Robison may help the Badgers with a pair of AAU teammates, four-star point guard Daniel Freitag and three-star forward Jackson McAndrew.

Freitag is one of the most highly-coveted prospects on Wisconsin's recruiting board, while McAndrew is an elite three-point shooter that joined Robison this past weekend for an official visit to Madison.

Robison is a great start for Greg Gard and the Badgers in the 2024 recruiting class, and it will be interesting to see how Wisconsin fills out its remaining scholarship allotment for what is expected to be a bigger class.

You can check out some highlights of Robison in action below.

