Skip to main content

Johnny Davis named one of four finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year

One of the Wisconsin's top players is up for a prestigious award.

Days after a letdown performance by the Wisconsin Badgers against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, star guard Johnny Davis has been named a finalist for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award.

Already recognized as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the winner of the Big Ten's Player of the Year award, Davis has a chance to win the most prestigious award in college basketball.

Davis joins fellow Big Ten star Keegan Murray of Iowa, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji who is originally from Milwaukee, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky in contention. Interestingly, Agbaji is the only player still in the NCAA Tournament.

Finalist Comparison

PlayerPoints Per GameRebounds Per GameAssists Per GameShooting %

Johnny Davis

19.7

8.2

2.1

42.7%

Keegan Murray

23.5

8.7

1.5

55.4%

Oscar Tshiebwe

17.4

15.2

1.1

60.6%

Ochai Agbaji

19.3

5.2

1.6

47%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Davis and Murray, there is some history at play. Davis looks to join Frank Kaminsky (2015) as the only Wisconsin player to win the award, while Murray has a chance to give Iowa back-to-back winners after Luka Garza won the award last season.

Regardless of if Davis wins the award, he put together one of the best seasons in Wisconsin program history and will go down as an all-time great. 

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Johnny Davis shooting a free throw.
Basketball

Johnny Davis named one of four finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson celebrate a home win.
Football

Wisconsin football spring questions: outside linebackers

By Matt Belz4 hours ago
Wisconsin forward Matthew Mors.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: Matthew Mors has entered the transfer portal per reports

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.
Football

Wisconsin football: spring roster reveal and Paul Chryst press conference recap

By Matt BelzMar 21, 2022
Jordan Turner and Nick Herbig celebrate a big defensive play.
Football

Wisconsin football spring questions: inside linebackers

By Matt BelzMar 21, 2022
Brad Davison diving for a loose ball against Iowa State.
Basketball

Wisconsin versus Iowa State: game-defining statistics and players of the game

By Matt BelzMar 20, 2022
Johnny Davis dribbling through the Iowa State defense.
Basketball

March Madness: Wisconsin misses shot at the Sweet 16, fall 54-49 to Iowa State

By Matt BelzMar 20, 2022
Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens with a sack against Purdue.
Football

Wisconsin football spring questions: defensive line

By Matt BelzMar 20, 2022