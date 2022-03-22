Johnny Davis named one of four finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year

Days after a letdown performance by the Wisconsin Badgers against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, star guard Johnny Davis has been named a finalist for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award.

Already recognized as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the winner of the Big Ten's Player of the Year award, Davis has a chance to win the most prestigious award in college basketball.

Davis joins fellow Big Ten star Keegan Murray of Iowa, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji who is originally from Milwaukee, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky in contention. Interestingly, Agbaji is the only player still in the NCAA Tournament.

Player Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Assists Per Game Shooting % Johnny Davis 19.7 8.2 2.1 42.7% Keegan Murray 23.5 8.7 1.5 55.4% Oscar Tshiebwe 17.4 15.2 1.1 60.6% Ochai Agbaji 19.3 5.2 1.6 47%

For Davis and Murray, there is some history at play. Davis looks to join Frank Kaminsky (2015) as the only Wisconsin player to win the award, while Murray has a chance to give Iowa back-to-back winners after Luka Garza won the award last season.

Regardless of if Davis wins the award, he put together one of the best seasons in Wisconsin program history and will go down as an all-time great.