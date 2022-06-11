Skip to main content

Johnny Davis pre-draft process: workouts, visits, and mock draft updates

A look at all of the Johnny Davis related news from this week leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft set for later this month.

Johnny Davis is a busy man.

The former Wisconsin star is in the process of preparing for the 2022 NBA Draft, which means a plethora of visits, interviews, and workouts.

This past week there were several Johnny Davis-centric updates, so instead of writing several small articles for each event, this will post will aggregate everything from the week.

With that in mind, let's break down all of the news from the week associated with the First-team All-American from La Crosse, Wisconsin. 

Johnny Davis and his family will attend the NBA Draft in person

Earlier this week, Davis received the exciting news that he and his family will be present in the NBA Draft green room. The draft only allows 15 select players to attend, and those spots are typically reserved for players projected to go early in the draft.

With most draft pundits believing that Davis will go in the lottery, his inclusion does not come as a huge surprise, but it is a very cool opportunity for him and his family.

You may have seen that he recently shot a commercial for Taco Bell involving his potential selection in the draft, and it appears that will become a reality on June 23.

ESPN was the first to report Davis would be in attendance.

The Johnny Davis workout tour continues

Johnny Davis will participate in an individualized workout on Monday with the Indiana Pacers.

The workout will be the latest in a stretch of interviews and workouts for Davis, who continues to trend towards being a top-10 pick in the draft. 

The Pacers hold the No. 6 pick in the draft, so it is notable that Davis is receiving a personalized audition with the team. 

With this updated workout set to occur on Monday, Davis has now conducted interviews or worked out for the following teams:

  • Detroit Pistons - Pick No. 5
  • Indiana Pacers - Pick No.6 
  • San Antonio Spurs - Pick No. 9
  • Washington Wizards - Pick No. 10
  • New York Knicks - Pick No. 11

While this list will likely grow in the coming 12 days leading up to the draft, Davis appears destined to be a lottery pick at worst. 

It is not uncommon for teams to draft players without interviews or solo workouts, but these five teams are clearly entertaining the idea of bringing in Davis with their first-round pick. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnny Davis latest mock draft coverage

Leading up to the draft, most major sports outlets put together a best guess at where players will go on draft night. 

So far, Davis' name continues to hold steady in the top-15 of most draft projections. 

Here is a look at where some of the most recent mock drafts have Davis going:

  • Sports Illustrated: No. 6 to the Indiana Pacers
  • CBS Sports: No. 11 to the New York Knicks
  • Bleacher Report: No. 10 to the Indiana Pacers (via trade with Washington)
  • USA Today: No. 9 to the San Antonio Spurs
  • Yahoo Sports: No. 10 to the Washington Wizards

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis speaking to reporters during March Madness.
Basketball

Johnny Davis pre-draft process: workouts, visits, and mock draft updates

By Matt Belz29 minutes ago
Tight end Jake Ferguson catching a pass in rookie mini-camp (Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson signs a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys

By Matt Belz6 hours ago
Temple defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio coaching against Penn State (Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin hires veteran defensive assistant Mark D'Onofrio to oversee the inside linebackers

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Bucky Badger waving the flag with the Wisconsin band in the background (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard

By Matt BelzJun 10, 2022
Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL commit Roderick Pierce

By Matt BelzJun 10, 2022
USATSI_13410873
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Georgia cornerback Quentin Ajiero

By Matt BelzJun 10, 2022
Wisconsin commit Justin Taylor standing with Paul Chryst.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 safety commit Justin Taylor

By Matt BelzJun 9, 2022
DeWitt High School wide receiver Tommy McIntosh catching a touchdown pass (Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin freshmen enrollees: player breakdowns and expectations for 2022

By Matt BelzJun 9, 2022