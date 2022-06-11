Johnny Davis pre-draft process: workouts, visits, and mock draft updates

Johnny Davis is a busy man.

The former Wisconsin star is in the process of preparing for the 2022 NBA Draft, which means a plethora of visits, interviews, and workouts.

This past week there were several Johnny Davis-centric updates, so instead of writing several small articles for each event, this will post will aggregate everything from the week.

With that in mind, let's break down all of the news from the week associated with the First-team All-American from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Johnny Davis and his family will attend the NBA Draft in person

Earlier this week, Davis received the exciting news that he and his family will be present in the NBA Draft green room. The draft only allows 15 select players to attend, and those spots are typically reserved for players projected to go early in the draft.

With most draft pundits believing that Davis will go in the lottery, his inclusion does not come as a huge surprise, but it is a very cool opportunity for him and his family.

You may have seen that he recently shot a commercial for Taco Bell involving his potential selection in the draft, and it appears that will become a reality on June 23.

ESPN was the first to report Davis would be in attendance.

The Johnny Davis workout tour continues

Johnny Davis will participate in an individualized workout on Monday with the Indiana Pacers.

The workout will be the latest in a stretch of interviews and workouts for Davis, who continues to trend towards being a top-10 pick in the draft.

The Pacers hold the No. 6 pick in the draft, so it is notable that Davis is receiving a personalized audition with the team.

With this updated workout set to occur on Monday, Davis has now conducted interviews or worked out for the following teams:

Detroit Pistons - Pick No. 5

- Pick No. 5 Indiana Pacers - Pick No.6

- Pick No.6 San Antonio Spurs - Pick No. 9

- Pick No. 9 Washington Wizards - Pick No. 10

- Pick No. 10 New York Knicks - Pick No. 11

While this list will likely grow in the coming 12 days leading up to the draft, Davis appears destined to be a lottery pick at worst.

It is not uncommon for teams to draft players without interviews or solo workouts, but these five teams are clearly entertaining the idea of bringing in Davis with their first-round pick.

Johnny Davis latest mock draft coverage

Leading up to the draft, most major sports outlets put together a best guess at where players will go on draft night.

So far, Davis' name continues to hold steady in the top-15 of most draft projections.

Here is a look at where some of the most recent mock drafts have Davis going:

Sports Illustrated: No. 6 to the Indiana Pacers

CBS Sports: No. 11 to the New York Knicks

Bleacher Report: No. 10 to the Indiana Pacers (via trade with Washington)

USA Today: No. 9 to the San Antonio Spurs

Yahoo Sports: No. 10 to the Washington Wizards

