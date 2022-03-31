Skip to main content

All-American Johnny Davis announces on ESPN's NBA Today that he is entering the NBA Draft

Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis has declared for the NBA Draft.

Consensus first-team All-American Johnny Davis shared on ESPN's NBA Today that he will enter his name into the NBA Draft.

A sophomore out of LaCrosse (Wis.), Davis is a projected lottery pick in this June's draft after averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game with the Badgers last season.

Davis came to Madison as a highly-touted four-star prospect and immediately made an impact as a true freshman. Playing alongside an experienced squad, Davis was the team's sixth man and was selected to participate with the USA U-19 Team in the FIBA World Cup last summer. After making the FIBA roster and earning a gold medal, Davis was still widely viewed as a fringe NBA Draft candidate.

However, Davis exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, and won the Big Ten Player of the Year award based on his performance in the 2021-2022 season. Davis is also a finalist for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award which will be handed out during the Final Four this upcoming weekend.

At 6-foot-4, Davis will play shooting guard at the next level, and in the most recent mock draft put out by ESPN, he was selected No. 9 to the Washington Wizards.

The decision by Johnny Davis to turn pro does not come as a surprise, but he joins Matthew Mors and Ben Carlson as underclassmen from last year's roster that are no longer with the program.

Mors entered the transfer portal last week in hopes of returning closer to home, while on Wednesday, Ben Carlson opted to transfer as well.

With all three players out of the picture next season, the Badgers are now exploring the transfer portal to reshape their roster with multiple scholarships available. 

