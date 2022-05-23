Skip to main content

[Video] Johnny Davis featured in a national Taco Bell commercial

Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis has a new advertising deal ahead of the NBA Draft.

Since declaring for the NBA Draft back in late March, Johnny Davis has been a busy man. 

The former Wisconsin guard recently took part in the NBA Draft Combine, and he has been actively meeting with teams ahead of the NBA Draft set for June 23. 

However, that hasn't stopped the Lute Olson Player of the Year and Jerry West award winner from also cashing in on his newfound fame following his first-team All-American performance a year ago with the Badgers.

On Sunday night, a new nationwide Taco Bell commercial (shown below) featured the 20-year-old rising star from La Crosse, Wisconsin. 

The video depicts Davis hearing his name on draft night and making a quick pit stop at the fast food chain for a chalupa. 

The deal with Taco Bell is not the first major brand to strike a deal with Davis. The former Wisconsin star can be seen all over Madison billboards promoting Mountain Dew, and he is also a brand ambassador for the clothing company Jockey. 

The sophomore guard is a projected lottery pick next month, with most mock drafts penciling him with the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 9 pick or at No. 10 to the Washington Wizards. 

Davis recently measured just shy of 6-foot-6 with shoes on at the NBA Draft Combine, and he weighed in at 196 pounds with only 6.7% body fat. 

The star shooting guard was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season after averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this past season with the Badgers. 

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis standing in warmups for the Badgers (Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

