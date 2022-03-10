Skip to main content

Johnny Davis picked as the top player from 2021-2022 season by SI

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis has been the most important player for his team in the entire country this season.

Days after being recognized as the Player of the Year in the Big Ten, Johnny Davis has picked up another regular-season award.

On Thursday, Davis was named the No. 1 player in Sports Illustrated's annual "Top-50 Men's Players of the College Basketball Season."

The award comes as no surprise considering how Johnny Davis led the Wisconsin Badgers from preseason No. 10 in the Big Ten to obtaining a share of the conference title behind his stellar play.

A sophomore from LaCrosse (Wis.), the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 20 points and over eight rebounds per game during the regular season. While other candidates may have had higher scoring numbers, Davis consistently came up with big moments when the Badgers needed it most.

Here is what Sports Illustrated national writer Jeremy Woo had to say about the decision to have Davis atop the list:

No player has meant more to his team than Davis, who entered the season as an afterthought, then proceeded to lead Wisconsin on a charge to a shared Big Ten title. He’s played through minor injuries and slogged through some ugly games, but whether it’s scoring, rebounding or defending, Davis’s impact on winning basketball has been consistent and broad. Averaging 20 points per game at the Badgers’ plodding tempo is no small feat, and he’s been one of the game’s best closers on top of that. His stay in Madison will be briefer than expected, but it’s been a season to remember. —J.W.

Davis is coming off of an ankle injury against Nebraska but is expected to play when the Badgers tip-off against either Michigan State or Maryland on Friday evening as part of the Big Ten Tournament. 

Stay tuned to All Badgers, Sports Illustrated's local channel for Wisconsin news, as the Badgers look to make a deep run in tournament play. 

