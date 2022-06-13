Wisconsin basketball: assistant Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate HC

Wisconsin Basketball assistant Joe Krabbenhoft has consistently been one of the best assistants on Greg Gard's staff for some time.

Not only does he have a knack for developing players, but he is also known for his abilities as a recruiter.

On Monday morning, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard announced a promotion for Krabbenhoft, who will sit next to Gard as the associate head coach.

A former player under Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2009, Krabbehoft was part of the 2007-2008 Big Ten Championship team, and he was beloved for his gritty play.

Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft consoling senior guard Brad Davison after an NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A native of South Dakota, after his time as a player with the Badgers, Krabbenhoft worked as the video coordinator under Bo Ryan for one season before becoming an assistant at South Dakota State from 2014 to 2016.

Krabbenhoft would return to Wisconsin after his stint with the Jackrabbits and has been one of Greg Gard's top assistants ever since.

With his help, the Badgers have won a share of two Big Ten regular season championships, and the team has a 151-83 record with him on the bench.

While Krabbenhoft's abilities as a coach are notable, his recruiting acumen also stands out. Some of the notable players that Krabbenhoft has been the primary recruiter for include:

2023 commit Gus Yalden

Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn

Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis

Wisconsin center Steven Crowl

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl

The honor is well-deserved for Krabbenhoft, who has had a major impact on the program as a player and coach. Here is what Greg Gard had to say about the promotion in a press release shared on Monday:

“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs. He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin." “His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It’s been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball’s finest assistant coaches."

You can check out the full press release below:

