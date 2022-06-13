Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball: assistant Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate HC

One of Greg Gard's top assistants has a new title next to his name.

Wisconsin Basketball assistant Joe Krabbenhoft has consistently been one of the best assistants on Greg Gard's staff for some time.

Not only does he have a knack for developing players, but he is also known for his abilities as a recruiter.

On Monday morning, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard announced a promotion for Krabbenhoft, who will sit next to Gard as the associate head coach.

A former player under Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2009, Krabbehoft was part of the 2007-2008 Big Ten Championship team, and he was beloved for his gritty play.

Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft consoling senior guard Brad Davison after an NCAA Tournament loss. (Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft consoling senior guard Brad Davison after an NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. 

A native of South Dakota, after his time as a player with the Badgers, Krabbenhoft worked as the video coordinator under Bo Ryan for one season before becoming an assistant at South Dakota State from 2014 to 2016.

Krabbenhoft would return to Wisconsin after his stint with the Jackrabbits and has been one of Greg Gard's top assistants ever since.

With his help, the Badgers have won a share of two Big Ten regular season championships, and the team has a 151-83 record with him on the bench.

While Krabbenhoft's abilities as a coach are notable, his recruiting acumen also stands out. Some of the notable players that Krabbenhoft has been the primary recruiter for include:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • 2023 commit Gus Yalden
  • Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn
  • Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis
  • Wisconsin center Steven Crowl
  • Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl

The honor is well-deserved for Krabbenhoft, who has had a major impact on the program as a player and coach. Here is what Greg Gard had to say about the promotion in a press release shared on Monday:

“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs. He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin."

“His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It’s been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball’s finest assistant coaches."

You can check out the full press release below:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin basketball assistant Joe Krabbenhoft talking on the sidelines of a game.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: assistant Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate HC

By Matt Belzjust now
2023 WR Collin Dixon.
Recruiting

Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Wisconsin

By Matt Belz56 minutes ago
2023 outside linebacker Jordan Mayer stretching in warmups.
Recruiting

Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 outside linebacker Jordan Mayer

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
An aerial shot of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (June 12)

By Matt BelzJun 12, 2022
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis speaking to reporters during March Madness.
Basketball

Johnny Davis pre-draft process: workouts, visits, and mock draft updates

By Matt BelzJun 11, 2022
Tight end Jake Ferguson catching a pass in rookie mini-camp (Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson signs a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys

By Matt BelzJun 11, 2022
Temple defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio coaching against Penn State (Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin hires veteran defensive assistant Mark D'Onofrio to oversee the inside linebackers

By Matt BelzJun 10, 2022
Bucky Badger waving the flag with the Wisconsin band in the background (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 defensive tackle Jamel Howard

By Matt BelzJun 10, 2022