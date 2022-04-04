Wisconsin officially signs walk-on Luke Haertle to 2022 class

While Luke Haertle has been committed to walk-on for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team since November, Greg Gard and the program officially announced the addition of Haertle on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 guard out of Lake Country Lutheran recently led his team to a WIAA state championship and was an all-state selection this past year while averaging 22.9 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly five assists per game.

Also a standout football player, Haertle brings a physical play style to the hardwood and an ability to score at the prep level. He tallied over 2,200 points and 1,000 rebounds during his high school basketball career while also throwing for 31 touchdowns during his senior year on the gridiron.

The Badgers under Greg Gard have a track record of signing former high school quarterbacks with D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, and Johnny Davis all having played the position in high school.

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say about the addition of Haetle in a press release shared by the university on Monday:

“We are really excited to announce the addition of Luke Haertle to our 2022 class and our program. Luke grew up around Wisconsin athletics with the dream of being a Badger, and he has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in this position. Luke’s work ethic and skillset are a great fit for our program. He understands the commitment and drive that it takes to win, recently leading Lake Country Lutheran to its first-ever WIAA state championship. A multi-sport athlete who also stood out on the football field at quarterback, Luke has a versatile skill set, high IQ and understanding of the game. We’re looking forward to working with Luke as a Badger to help him reach his goals here at Wisconsin."

With the inclusion of Haertle in the 2022 signing class, the Badgers now have two newcomers, as he joins Connor Essegian who is joining the team on scholarship.

As things currently stand, Wisconsin has at least three scholarships available for next season. Greg Gard and his staff have been actively pursuing players in the transfer portal and are also still open to adding a player from the high school ranks as well.

