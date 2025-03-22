NCAA Tournament results, Day 3: Big Ten dominance continues
With Purdue ending the magical run of McNeese to start day three of the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten record for the week improved to 9-0.
The league has shown nothing but complete dominance through the first two rounds-plus, as Wisconsin prepares to take the court to meet BYU in second round play on Saturday night.
Along with the Boilermakers and Badgers, Michigan also plays with Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Oregon taking to the court on Sunday.
Here are headlines from day three of the NCAA Tournament and complete results:
Cinderella McNeese can’t solve Purdue
Purdue didn’t just rely on its size advantage, they decided to out-shoot McNeese, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half on way to a 76-62 victory and spot in the Sweet 16.
The Boilermakers finished 11 of 26 from deep as Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 22 with 15 rebounds. He was one of the few Purdue players to not hoist up a triple, as Fletcher Loyer had 15 with three made 3-pointers.
McNeese, who upset Clemson in the first round, was led by Sincere Parker’s 17 off the bench. Will Wade announced following the game that he has signed a six-year deal to become head coach at N.C. State.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Second Round
(Saturday, March 22)
- Purdue 76, McNeese 62
- Arkansas 75, St. John’s 66
- Michigan vs. Texas A&M, 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
- Drake vs. Texas Tech, 5:10 p.m. (TNT)
- Creighton vs. Auburn, 6:10 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- BYU vs. Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. (CBS)
- Gonzaga vs. Houston, 7:40 p.m. (TNT)
- UCLA vs. Tennessee, 8:40 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
(All times are approximate and CST)