Wisconsin Basketball: off-season preview and transfer options

Last year, at this time, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team was saying goodbye to seven departing members. D'Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, and Aleem Ford all left to pursue professional careers, while Walt McGrory, Joe Hedstrom, and Trevor Anderson transferred in search of playing time.

Wisconsin would respond by adding four high school players, namely Chucky Hepburn, as well as three transfers (Chris Vogt, Jahcobi Neath, Isaac Lindsay). That group would play a key role in helping restock the roster and help guide the team to what would eventually be a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

This off-season, Greg Gard will have his work cut out for him once again, with the Badgers likely having to replace two key starters and four scholarship players overall after Matthew Mors recently announced his intention to transfer closer to home.

Johnny Davis projects to leave early to be a top-10 NBA Draft pick, while second-leading scorer Brad Davison has exhausted his collegiate eligibility after utilizing a COVID-19 waiver a year ago. Lastly, Chris Vogt will move on to play professionally after concluding his college career too.

So what's next for the Badgers?

As of now, Wisconsin has signed one high school recruit in the 2022 recruiting class with 6-foot-4 shooting guard Connor Essegian out of Indiana officially signed. Primarily a scorer, Essegian should provide the Badgers with a strong three-point shooting presence, but it is unknown if he will be ready to contribute right away as a true freshman.

Backup point guard Lorne Bowman missed the final month of the season dealing with what the program is calling a non-COVID illness, and while Greg Gard mentioned that he is hopeful that Bowman will be back next season, there is no guarantee. Considering Bowman missed all of 2021 with a family issue, this is especially true.

Carter Gilmore received a scholarship for this past season, but that is a year-by-year decision that could change for the former walk-on.

Working under the assumption that Bowman does indeed return and Gilmore keeps his scholarship, the Badgers still have at least two scholarships available then to pursue additional players via the transfer portal or prep level, with as many as four potentially available depending on what happens with Bowman and Gilmore. It should be noted that Brad Davison's departure does not open up a scholarship because his COVID exemption did not count against the team's 2021 scholarship limit.

Based on the current makeup of the roster, adding two or three immediately impactful transfers would go a long way.

Chucky Hepburn should maintain his starting point guard duties, and I think he is poised to have an even greater scoring role next year. The goal for Hepburn this off-season should be to continue to improve his jump shot.

Tyler Wahl will be a senior next season, and he will also be a starter at either small forward or power forward. Expect continued development from him, with a focus on his outside shot.

Lastly, Steven Crowl will be the starting center and have another off-season in the weight room to become stronger.

But, the other two starting spots are a mystery considering how little production the Badgers received from their bench.

Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis, and Ben Carlson are all possibilities if they take a big step this off-season, but in my opinion, securing a couple plug-and-play players should be the plan of attack.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, there are plenty of talented options in the portal, and the way that Johnny Davis played this past year, there may be increased interest from players. I would expect the Badgers to prioritize guards and wing players that can score, but a forward or backup center is not out of the question either.

Here are a handful of players that could make sense based on who is currently available:

Antonio Reeves, Illinois State

Antonio Reeves is a big-time scorer. A native of Chicago, Reeves would be able to play close to home with the Badgers, and the Badgers previously recruited him out of high school, though he did not receive a scholarship offer. At 6-foot-6, he would likely slot in as a volume scoring wing with Wisconsin after averaging over 20 points and 3.5 rebounds a game in the Missouri Valley.

Grant Basile, Wright State

A native of Pewaukee, Grant Basile recently entered the transfer portal from Wright State where Wisconsin assistant Sherif Chambliss previously coached. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior in 2021 and would make an excellent addition for the Badgers, given his rebounding and scoring ability.

Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton

A high academic kid, Jaelin Llewellyn is a former four-star player that has shined at Princeton the past three seasons. A combo-guard, Llewellyn would provide the Badgers with some versatility at both guard spots, which is especially helpful for when Hepburn needs a break. On3 Sports recently reported that Wisconsin was in contact with Llewellyn, so he is another player to watch, considering he averaged just under 16 points per game this past season and is a solid three-point shooter.

Tyreke Key, Indiana State

Tyreke Key missed this past year with a shoulder injury, but he is another talented player that would bring experience to Wisconsin's backcourt. He was an All-MVC selection as a junior while averaging 17.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds. There aren't the same natural ties between Key and the Badgers, but he does fit what Wisconsin does.

Will Richard, Belmont

Another mid-major player looking to leap to a higher-profiled conference, Will Richard, will be one of the top transfer portal targets in the country this off-season. With three years of eligibility remaining, Richard could provide a long-term fix to Wisconsin's lack of backcourt scoring and immediately improve the explosiveness on the roster. Richard brings excellent length with his 6-foot-5 frame, but he will have plenty of suitors.

Nelly Cummings, Colgate

A week after putting up 20 points against the Badgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Nelly Cummings entered the transfer portal. He is on the shorter side at only 6-feet tall, but he did average 14.7 points and 3.4 assists last year with the Colgate Raiders. Cummings primarily plays point guard, so the fit isn't as as ideal as some of the other names listed.