Three Wisconsin takeaways: Owen Foxwell's scoring barrage covers a lot of subplots

MADISON, Wis. - Owen Foxwell is technically a college freshman, but the 6-2 guard’s five professional seasons in Australia's National Basketball League let him play well beyond his eligibility. It also helped Wisconsin avoid a costly early upset.



Foxwell scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half, showing strong decision making, passing, and court vision in Wisconsin’s 89-81 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday.



The most points by a Wisconsin "freshman" since at least 1990, Foxwell added six assists, three steals, a block, and one turnover to his scoring. He went 16-for-17 from the line (the most makes by a UW player since John Tonje's 21 in the upset win over Arizona) and increased his assist-to-turnover ratio to 3.7.

Down 10 points to Coastal Carolina in an ugly first half, Owen Foxwell took over offensively in the second half, and Wisconsin's defense followed suit in an 89-81 #Badgers victory.https://t.co/Puu2sqqFzx — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 16, 2026

"I've been fortunate to play with a number of talented guards, but what separates Foxy is his vision is unreal," said senior Nolan Winter of Foxwell. "I remember last game I was running the court, and I looked back to see where he was, and the ball was in my lap. That's the beauty of playing with him; he finds you even when you don't think you're open."



It's not a bold take to say the player who scored 52.9 percent of a team's points in a half delivered on both ends of the court to erase a 10-point deficit. But while Foxwell will grab the headlines, he wasn't my only takeaway from the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin's first half was flat

Wisconsin's start was a cautious reminder that nothing will come easy.



Five days after shooting 51.9 percent in a 47-point rout of Fairfield, the Badgers spent most of the first half being outhustled and outmuscled by a team picked to finish 13th in the Sun Belt.



Coastal Carolina is a typical mid-major with a smaller lineup (the Chanticleers' center is listed at 6-9), but its team speed made Wisconsin look like it was running in quicksand. The Chanticleers ranked 41st nationally in rebounds per game at 43.3 per game (one more per game than Wisconsin) and showed why. Outhustling and outmuscling the Badgers in core areas UW prides itself on, CCU was plus-2 on the glass and shot 50 percent from the field.



"Our defensive ball pressure was not near good enough," UW head coach Greg Gard said of the first half. "Even though they were shooting a lot of mid-range shots, they were really comfortable doing it and could get to their spots."



The offensive rebounding is starting to become an issue, especially when the Badgers have had noticeable size advantages. UW gave up 23 offensive rebounds against Fairfield and another 15 against the Chanticleers.



"When we get stops on the defensive end, we've just got to finish those possessions out," center Will Garlock said. "We want to push it in transition. Being able to secure those rebounds will lead to better offense."



The inability to push the ball led to a lack of bite and energy UW needs to compete with on offense.



UW's best stretch in the first half came when Austin Rapp hit a three-pointer, Braeden Carrington scored on a driving layup, and Foxwell finished through contact with a floating layup entering the under-eight media timeout.



However, Foxwell missed his free throw after the break, and Q Williams' jumper pushed the lead back to seven.



Perhaps Wisconsin was already on island time, having spent the morning packing their bags and collecting their passports for Monday's flight down to The Bahamas.



Things were better after Wisconsin recalculated at halftime. There was more aggressiveness on the ball, including picking up the ball higher in the offensive zone, and improved ball screen coverage with its bigs. Wisconsin started stringing stops together and, suddenly, the Badgers pushed in transition and got to the foul line, where it went 19-for-25 in the second half.



"They got us on our heels in the first half," Garlock said. "We have got to be on the attack the whole time."

Winter is coming

It's no stretch to say this season's success will rely on Winter’s health and productivity.



The returning player the staff built their team (and budget) around through the transfer portal, Wisconsin's most experienced, and arguably most talented, player entered Sunday fifth on the team in scoring. More telling, Winter went from shooting 69.9 percent on two-point shots to ranking ninth on the team in field goal percentage (34.8).



Winter went 1-for-4 with two points in Tuesday's 47-point win over Fairfield. He was significantly more aggressive with four shots on Wisconsin's first 10 possessions against Coastal Carolina.



His airballed three-point shot wasn't pretty, but he was 6-for-10 from two-point range and displayed the moves fans are accustomed to seeing from him.



He backed down forward Jaevian Alston and smoothly executed a hookshot over him; he secured one of his career-high seven offensive rebounds one-handed and finished with an easy putback after his slight pump fake froze a defender; and cleaned up Foxwell's miss with an emphatic two-handed slam that gave Wisconsin a 12-point lead with 2:25 remaining.



"It was good to see him get going a little bit and get some confidence going," Gard said. "The biggest thing with Nolan has been encouraging him to be more and more aggressive. To the point where if it's an over-aggressive mistake, that's OK, but we want (him) on the attack."



Winter downplayed his missed time over the summer, citing the amount of time he's played with the returning players. Call the early funk what you will, but the Badgers need his aggressiveness to compete with some of the upcoming teams on their schedule.

"I know my role and where I am," Winter said. "Not every game is going to be my best game I've ever played. Throughout the season, there's going to be ups and there's going to be downs. Just sticking with it, continue work behind the scenes a ton on everything and just getting ready."

Garlock carving out his role

Wisconsin's second-half run started with four forced turnovers in the first 10 possessions and was fueled by a starting lineup that included starters Carrington, Foxwell, Winter, and Eian Elmer. But with Victory Onuetu benched after his second offensive foul (third overall), Gard put Garlock on the floor and watched the sophomore shine.



He didn't score over the next seven-plus minutes, but had three of his career-high 10 rebounds, an assist, and altered countless shots and pass attempts to disrupt Coastal Carolina's flow.



"He's really mobile for that (7-foot) size," Gard said. "He covers up. He's so much better at reading other parts of the defense and staying a little bit longer on a ball-screen help situation. His acumen is growing. He's understanding where he needs to be and when better and better as time goes on.



"The way he rebounded the ball off the glass, there was everybody else, and then there was Will above everybody. That's the type of impact he can have."



Wisconsin has a premier shot blocker in Onuetu, who has yet to break his habit of fouling. Through four games, Onuetu has nine fouls in 53 minutes. That’s resulted in Garlock’s minutes jumping from 6.7 per game last year to 13.6 through three games this season.



If Onuetu is the wild card through the first two weeks, Garlock is the reliable weapon off the bench.



"It's just settling into my role," Garlock said. "I know the guys behind me have confidence in me, and just playing with confidence, whether it be on the defensive end or offensive end and rebound. That was a big emphasis after Fairfield, so it's my job to get those rebounds."



