Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

This game presents a good opportunity for Wisconsin to get back on track at home after losing 30-0 at Iowa last week. The Badgers upset USC with a 24-7 win in their last home game.

Rutgers is just 2-6 on the season, 1-4 in conference, and 1-2 on the road.

Wisconsin is undefeated in six matchups against Rutgers, most recently getting a 42-7 road win in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rutgers +17.5 (-118)

Wisconsin -17.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rutgers: +600

Wisconsin: -900

Total

45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Rutgers record: 2-6

Wisconsin record: 5-3

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch

Colton Joseph, Quarterback, Wisconsin Badgers

Colton Joseph is a dual threat for the Badgers. Not only does he lead the team in passing yards, but his 371 rushing yards on 91 carries is also the best on the Badgers so far this season.

However, Joseph’s struggles last week at Iowa caused him to be benched after completing just 5 of 14 passes for 90 yards. He also failed to throw for more than 66 yards against UCLA or USC in his previous two contests.

We’ll see if Wisconsin goes back to Joseph or if the Badgers turn to freshman Ryan Hopkins here at home. Hopkins completed 8 of 13 passes for 93 yards with an interception against Iowa last week.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

Wisconsin hasn’t been able to move the football too much recently, but we do have to factor in the quality of the opponent.

If we look at some of the Badgers’ earlier games against teams more on Rutgers’ level, they beat Eastern Michigan 54-10 as -23.5 favorites and then got a big win over Michigan State as -8.5 favorites.

The only time the Badgers failed to cover the spread at home was a massive 43.5-point spread against Western Illinois in Week 2. I’m a bit wary about the 17.5-point spread here, but I think this will be a game that Wisconsin uses to get its offense back on track and confident heading into the home stretch of the season.

Pick: Wisconsin -17.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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